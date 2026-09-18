New Third Edition Of Our Leading Textbook Class Actions In England And Wales

A third edition of our text on class actions in England and Wales, co-authored by HSF Kramer lawyers, has been published in the UK by Sweet & Maxwell. Edited by partners Damian Grave and Gregg Rowan...

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A third edition of our text on class actions in England and Wales, co-authored by HSF Kramer lawyers, has been published in the UK by Sweet & Maxwell. Edited by partners Damian Grave and Gregg Rowan, and knowledge counsel Maura McIntosh, it has been co-authored, in addition, by partners Greig Anderson, David Bennett, Neil Blake, Chris Bushell, Andrew Cannon, Simon Clarke, Nick Clayton, Julian Copeman, Kim Dietzel, Natasha Johnson, Rupert Lewis, Rachel Lidgate, Andrew Taggart, Alan Watts, Joe Williams and Stephen Wisking.

Class actions in England and Wales is a practical guide for practitioners involved in class action litigation in the courts of England and Wales. Previous editions of the book have been cited in two Supreme Court decisions, Lloyd v Google (2021) and AXA Insurance UK PLC v Commissioners of Inland Revenue (2026).

The new third edition reflects significant developments since the last edition in 2022, including landmark decisions from the Supreme Court and other appellate courts. It also includes three brand new chapters examining representative actions, tax disputes and arbitration.

Commenting on the launch, editor and partner Gregg Rowan said:

“Class actions have grown to be a significant risk for many of our clients. Many of the largest and most high-profile cases in the English courts are class actions - whether opt-out collective proceedings before the Competition Appeal Tribunal, or multi-claimant actions in the High Court. Since we first launched this book in 2018, it has become an important reference for practitioners. We hope this new edition will continue to guide practitioners as they navigate the shifting landscape of class actions practice.”

Click here to see videos from the authors discussing some of the areas covered in the book.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.