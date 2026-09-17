Eye Injury Compensation Guide: Claims, Amounts And Legal Process Explained

These figures are guidelines for the injury itself, not an average settlement amount. Specialist reports will help determine the appropriate category. The overall compensation can also include financial losses and future needs.

Our eye injury compensation amounts guide gives a more detailed breakdown. You can also use JMW's personal injury compensation calculator for further guidance.

How much is eyesight in one eye worth in compensation?

Complete loss of vision in one eye falls within a current guideline range of £65,090 to £72,440. Where there is also reduced vision in the remaining eye, the bracket can be substantially higher. The current guideline range for loss of sight in one eye with reduced vision in the other is £126,820 to £237,510.

The precise amount depends on specialist evidence, including the condition of the remaining eye, any risk of deterioration and the overall impact of the vision loss.

What affects the amount of eye injury compensation?

The eye injury compensation value can be affected by:

Whether reduced vision is temporary or permanent.

Whether one or both eyes are affected.

The extent of any loss of sight or double vision.

The recovery period, prognosis and treatment required.

The effect on work, independence and future earning capacity.

The cost of care, equipment or adaptations.

The compensation assessment looks at how the injury affects you individually. Read what is considered a serious eye injury for compensation purposes and how long eye injuries take to heal for more detail.

What does eye injury compensation cover?

Eye injury compensation usually has two main parts: general damages and special damages.

General damages compensate for the injury itself. They reflect pain, suffering and loss of amenity. Medical reports help to establish the extent of vision loss, the treatment required and any ongoing effect on your life.

Special damages cover financial losses caused by the injury. Depending on your circumstances, these may include:

Loss of earnings and future loss of earnings.

Medical costs and private medical treatment.

Rehabilitation costs.

Care and practical support.

Travel expenses linked to treatment.

Specialist equipment or visual aids.

Home or vehicle adaptations where required.

Future losses can form an important part of serious eye injury compensation, so your solicitor will assess future needs as well as costs already incurred.

How much should I settle for an eye injury?

There is no standard amount you should accept to settle an eye injury claim. An offer should be assessed against the medical reports, the relevant Judicial College Guidelines bracket and your past and future financial losses. Your solicitor will advise whether the offer reflects the full eye injury compensation value. The decision to accept or reject it remains yours.

How Do I Start an Eye Injury Claim?

The first step is to speak to a personal injury solicitor who can assess the circumstances and explain how to claim compensation.

When you contact JMW, we will ask what happened, what eye injury you sustained and how it has affected you. We will then consider responsibility, the relevant time limit, funding and the evidence needed.

You do not need to arrive with medical records, witness details or financial documents already assembled. JMW can help obtain the evidence required and explain what information will be useful as the eye injury claims process develops.

If you have only recently sustained the injury, prioritise medical treatment. The NHS guidance on eye injuries explains when urgent medical attention is needed.

What Evidence Will I Need for an Eye Injury Claim?

An eye injury claim usually needs evidence showing how the injury happened, the medical consequences and the losses caused by it. JMW will help gather and organise this evidence on your behalf.

Evidence about how the injury occurred

This can include accident reports, photographs, CCTV, witness statements and relevant workplace or road traffic records.

Medical evidence

Medical records are central to an eye injury claim. They can show the treatment you received after the injury. Specialist reports can then establish the diagnosis, the extent of any reduced vision and the likely long-term prognosis.

JMW will usually arrange an independent medical assessment where required. The expert can consider whether sight is expected to improve, whether there is permanent impairment and what future treatment may be needed. This evidence also helps establish how much compensation should be claimed.

Evidence of financial losses

Keep records of losses where possible, including payslips, invoices, receipts, travel costs and information about care or support.

Our guide to evidence needed for a personal injury claim explains the evidence-gathering stage in more detail.

What Is the Eye Injury Claims Process?

The eye injury claims process is designed to establish responsibility, understand the medical consequences and calculate the full compensation claim. JMW manages these stages for you and keeps you informed as the case progresses.

Step 1: We assess your eye injury claim

We start by reviewing what happened and the injury you sustained. We will consider whether another party may be legally responsible, whether the claim is within the applicable time limit and whether we can act for you.

Step 2: We investigate responsibility

We gather evidence about the accident or incident, identify the relevant person or organisation and set out the basis of the claim. If responsibility is disputed, we will continue gathering the evidence needed to establish what happened.

Step 3: We obtain specialist medical reports

We obtain the relevant medical records and arrange an independent medical assessment where necessary. The medical expert will report on the injury, treatment, prognosis and any continuing impaired vision, reduced vision, double vision or loss of sight.

The long-term effect on vision can significantly influence the level of injury compensation.

Step 4: We assess your current and future needs

We consider how the eye injury affects your work, independence and daily activities, including any rehabilitation, care, equipment or practical support you may need. JMW can work to put suitable support in place quickly and seek interim compensation where appropriate.

Step 5: We calculate the compensation claim

Once we have enough medical reports and records of losses, we calculate the claim. This combines general damages for the injury with special damages for financial losses.

The calculation may include lost earnings, treatment, rehabilitation, care, travel, specialist equipment and future support.

Step 6: We negotiate compensation

We assess any compensation offer against the medical reports and your full losses, explain the available options and advise whether we consider the offer appropriate. You remain in control of whether an offer is accepted.

Step 7: We take court action where required

Where responsibility or the correct amount of compensation cannot be agreed, court proceedings may be required. JMW will prepare and represent your claim through the required stages, while negotiations can continue.

Read JMW's Lifecycle of a Personal Injury Claim for a fuller explanation of the claims process.

Can I Receive Interim Compensation During an Eye Injury Claim?

Interim compensation may be available before the final value of an eye injury claim is agreed. Where appropriate, it can help meet costs for rehabilitation, medical treatment, care, equipment or other practical support.

JMW will consider whether an interim payment can be sought and will work to put suitable rehabilitation and support in place quickly. Any interim compensation is then taken into account when final compensation is calculated.

How Long Does an Eye Injury Claim Take?

There is no standard duration for an eye injury claim. The timeframe depends on the medical position, the evidence required, whether responsibility is accepted and the complexity of future losses.

For some injuries, the medical prognosis may become clear within a few months. Other eye injuries need longer-term specialist evidence before the full effect on sight can be assessed. This does not mean that support has to wait. JMW can seek appropriate rehabilitation and interim compensation while the claim continues where the circumstances allow.

The aim is to progress the claim efficiently without agreeing final compensation before the evidence allows the current and future impact of the eye injury to be properly valued.

What Is the Time Limit for an Eye Injury Claim?

For most personal injury claims in England and Wales, court proceedings must begin within three years of the date of the accident or the relevant date of knowledge. The rules are set out in the Limitation Act 1980.

The entire eye injury claim does not have to be completed within three years. The relevant deadline is for starting court proceedings. Different rules apply in some circumstances.

What is the time limit for a child's eye injury claim?

A parent, guardian or another suitable adult can act as a litigation friend and make a child's eye injury claim before they turn 18. If no claim is brought during childhood, the usual three-year period generally starts at 18, giving them until their 21st birthday to begin court proceedings.

What if the injured person lacks mental capacity?

The usual limitation period is generally suspended while an injured person lacks the mental capacity to manage their own claim. A litigation friend may be able to act for them. If mental capacity is later regained, a three-year period may then begin. Seek legal advice so the correct deadline can be confirmed.

Read JMW's guide to the personal injury claim time limit for further information.

Can I Make an Eye Injury Claim on a No Win, No Fee Basis?

JMW can handle eligible eye injury claims on a no win, no fee basis. This is also known as a conditional fee agreement.

A no win, no fee agreement means you do not pay JMW's legal fees upfront. If the claim fails, you will not usually pay JMW's legal fees, subject to the agreement and any exceptions explained before work begins.

If the eye injury claim succeeds, a success fee may be deducted from the compensation. We will explain the fee basis and relevant costs before you decide whether to proceed.

How JMW Can Help With Your Eye Injury Claim

JMW's personal injury solicitors represent people making eye injury claims across England and Wales. We handle the legal work and make sure the claim reflects both the injury and its wider consequences.

We can: