One In 10 Travellers Admit They Would Do Nothing After A Holiday Injury

One in five holidaymakers admit they would not know what to do, or would take no action at all, if they were injured while on holiday abroad. However, personal injury expert Stephen Goodman warns that failing to take the right steps immediately after an accident could jeopardise your ability to recover financial losses and pursue compensation. In this article, he explains the key actions travellers should take to protect both their health and their legal rights following an injury that wasn't their fault.

Twenty percent of holidaymakers admit they would not know what to do or would take no action at all if they suffered an injury while on holiday abroad, according to research commissioned by Slater and Gordon, despite almost one in five holidaymakers (19%) reporting they have experienced an injury during an overseas trip.

The findings highlight a gap between the high rates of holiday injuries and lack of awareness among the travelling public on how to handle the aftermath, which leaves thousands vulnerable each year.

Travel lawyers warn this means the biggest risk after a holiday accident may often not be the injury itself but jeopardising their ability to recover losses or pursue compensation because they failed to take key steps immediately after an accident. Failure to take this action can mean losing vital evidence, which can thwart the success of any future legal claim

Data from the research reveals a significant shortfall in evidence collection and while 56% of respondents said they would keep receipts and medical records following an accident abroad, many would overlook other crucial actions that could prove invaluable to protect their legal rights and support a potential compensation claim.

Just more than half (52%) would take photographs or videos of the accident scene, while fewer than half would report the incident to a hotel, resort or tour operator (46%). Only 42% would seek a formal written incident report and 38% would collect witness details.

Meanwhile, some of the most valuable forms of evidence are among the least likely to be gathered, with only just over a third (36%) saying they would keep records of interactions with the authorities, or business, or operator involved, and just 35% stating they would try to secure CCTV footage.

Legal experts warn that while an accident itself may be unavoidable, accident caused by someone else’s negligence may mean you can recover compensation for your injuries, but failing to act afterwards can make it significantly more difficult to evidence your claim.

Commenting on the findings, Stephen Goodman said:

“Our research shows that a significant number of holidaymakers simply don't know what steps they should be taking when disaster strikes abroad. Naturally, the first step is always going to be seeking medical assistance, but what happens in the minutes, hours and days afterwards can be equally as important. We speak to people who have suffered injuries abroad but simply didn't realise what evidence they should have collected at the time. By failing to secure immediate proof, thousands of people are inadvertently wiping out their chances of securing justice or covering their medical costs.”

“When you do nothing, critical evidence can disappear very quickly. CCTV recordings may be overwritten, hotels clean up the hazard, witnesses can become difficult to trace, once they’ve headed home, and important details can be forgotten. Failing to gather evidence at the earliest opportunity can make it much harder to establish what happened later. While no one wants to think about legal issues when they're going on holiday, being prepared can make a significant difference if something unexpected does happen because taking immediate action is about protecting your health, your finances and your rights.”

The research comes at a time when millions of Britons are travelling overseas for summer holidays, with injuries ranging from slips and trips at hotels to transport incidents and accidents during excursions.

Holidaymakers who are injured overseas should:

Seek medical attention as soon as possible and keep copies of all medical records.

Take photographs and videos of the scene, including any hazards that may have contributed to the accident.

Report the incident to the hotel, airline, tour operator or excursion provider.

Request a written accident or incident report and keep a copy.

Collect names and contact details of any witnesses.

Retain receipts for medical treatment, travel expenses and any additional costs incurred.

Keep records of communications with businesses involved.

Where possible, request that relevant CCTV footage is preserved.

The findings also highlight the importance of holidaymakers thinking beyond passports and packing lists by preparing before travelling. Before heading overseas, travellers should:

Ensure they have appropriate travel insurance that covers their activities

Carry a valid UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) or European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) until its expiry date (as its now being phased out)

Check whether adventure sports or excursions are covered by their insurance

Keep copies of important documents, including insurance details and emergency contacts

Familiarise themselves with emergency services numbers abroad and how to report incidents to their accommodation or tour operator.

Stephen added: “Protecting yourself starts before you even leave the UK. Most people never expect to need this information but spending a few minutes preparing before departure could save a great deal of difficulty later.

“Different types of holidays can involve different legal and practical considerations, particularly when excursions and adventure activities are involved. So, holidaymakers should ensure they have appropriate travel insurance for their destination and planned activities. They should also carry a valid GHIC or EHIC, where applicable, and understand who is responsible, how and where to report an incident if something goes wrong.”

“These simple steps can all help reduce stress if something goes wrong during a holiday.”