What Should I Do If I Have Been Injured On A Cruise Ship?

Brits are among Europe’s biggest cruise holiday consumers, with around 2.4 million taking to the seas each year. As cruise ship travel rises over the summer season, so does the potential for onboard accidents. Stephen Goodman provides guidance for cruise ship holidaymakers to help ensure they receive the right support and appropriate compensation if they have been injured.

Cruises are among the fastest-growing holiday types, with annual passenger numbers expected to exceed 40 million by 2028. Brits are among Europe’s biggest cruise holiday consumers, with around 2.4 million taking to the seas each year.

As cruise ship travel rises, so does the potential for onboard accidents. An accident can happen at a moment’s notice, from slips, trips and falls, or even falling overboard.

So, what are the next steps if you have been injured on a cruise ship?

Stephen Goodman has more than 20 years’ experience handling travel injury claims. He provides guidance for cruise ship holidaymakers to help ensure they receive the right support and appropriate compensation if they have been injured.

“An injury on a cruise ship is not uncommon, so it’s beneficial for people to understand what to do if it ever happens to them. Due to the nature of vessels being out at sea, cruise ship operators are responsible for implementing serious safety measures to ensure their passengers are always protected,” he adds.

Most cruise ship injury claims can be brought under the Athens Convention, a treaty that protects passengers travelling on international waters. This includes injuries sustained during embarkation, the voyage itself, or disembarkation.

Stephen explains: “The Athens Convention sets out a framework of liability for personal injuries, as well as damage or loss, suffered by passengers. However, there are some necessary actions injured passengers must take to demonstrate how the ship itself or staff were at fault to enable a claim is successful.”

When an injury has happened and medical attention has been provided, the passenger must ensure the accident is reported.

“The cruise ship staff should formally log the accident, and you should request a copy of any accident report which has been completed,” Stephen adds. “The accident report is your own contemporaneous record of the accident and is absolutely essential if you believe your accident has been caused as a result of someone else’s negligence and you want to make a claim.”

In addition, gathering evidence is equally important.

“Evidence can include photos or videos highlighting the accident location, and any relevant defects, or issues. It’s also essential to obtain details from anyone who may have witnesses the accident,” Stephen advises.

Stephen also adds, “Travel insurance is absolutely imperative for any holiday. All cruise operators will require passengers to have valid travel insurance before they travel because of the unique risks of being injured at sea, the cost of medical treatment onboard a cruise ship and, whilst extremely unlikely, the nature of your injuries may mean you cannot be treated onboard the ship and you may need to be airlifted to a hospital on land.”

“Many travel insurers do not cover cruise ships so make sure you check the small print.” If you are unfortunate enough to be injured, Stephen also advises contacting your travel insurer without delay.

He explains: “You should notify your travel insurance provider about the accident as soon as possible, ideally before any major or emergency medical treatment. Your insurer can confirm which medical costs are covered, helping you avoid unexpected medical bills, and provide access to emergency support. If you are unable to continue the cruise, they can arrange support under your policy terms to assist you with getting home safely.”

Slater and Gordon urge travellers this summer to stay protected, informed and prepared, which can make a vital difference to how accidents are managed and resolved.

“Those who have been injured on a cruise have up to two years from the date of the accident to make a claim, so I encourage anyone affected to seek legal support as soon as possible,” Stephen added.