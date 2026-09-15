Travel Lawyer Warns Holidaymakers Not To Let Their Guard Down And Take More Risks On Holiday, As Few Are Prepared When Things Go Wrong

New research reveals that British holidaymakers are taking dangerous risks abroad while being woefully unprepared for emergencies, with 71% admitting they're more relaxed on vacation and engaging in hazardous...

The survey by law firm Slater and Gordon found that 71% say they are more relaxed when on holiday than at home, with more than a third (39%) describing themselves as much more relaxed.

This carefree attitude can lead to a dangerous culture of risk-taking among British tourists, who frequently abandon their usual safety standards when they leave the UK. Yet while eagerly participating in hazardous excursions, adventurous activities and excessive drinking, almost none are prepared for the medical or financial fallout when accidents happen.

According to the research, more than a quarter (27%) of Brits admit to drinking excessively on holiday. This high alcohol intake often pairs with participation in riskier activities, including boat parties (35%), horse or camel riding (19%), hiking or trekking activities (18%) jumping into water from heights or moving vessels (16%) and underwater activities such as scuba diving and cave diving (12%). A further 12% risk their safety on foreign roads by hiring quad bikes, mopeds, or scooters, which are vehicles they may not have used previously.

The new data also exposes a worrying lack of emergency planning despite embracing high-risk holiday behaviour and activities they may not normally do at home. While many travellers take out insurance and prepare itineraries, the research suggests few consider the practical steps needed if something goes wrong occurs overseas. Just one in 10 (10%) say they think ahead and prepare for unforeseen issues before travelling, such as learning local emergency service contacts, checking the terms of their insurance cover, understanding their legal rights or knowing what to do if someone is hurt.

And this lack of preparation could have serious consequences, as the research also revealed that almost a fifth (19%) reported having suffered an injury while on holiday and of those injured, more than a third (40%) required medical treatment.

Stephen Goodman, a practice development leader specialising in travel cases at Slater and Gordon, said the findings reflect a worrying trend of people leaving their caution at the airport.

He said: “Holidays are a chance to unwind and switch off, enjoy new experiences and escape the stresses of everyday life. Unfortunately, our research shows that for many holidaymakers that can also mean switching off from the basic precautions they'd normally take at home and, as a result, may take risks they wouldn't normally consider. They behave entirely differently abroad, but a relaxed mindset should never mean turning a blind eye to basic safety.

"Whether it's booking an excursion, hiring a scooter, taking part in adventure activities or simply drinking more alcohol than usual, accidents can and do happen. We see a catastrophic number of holiday injuries every year, precisely because people take risks abroad that they would never dream of taking at home. Holidaymakers are often exposed to risks they don't fully appreciate until something goes wrong and local safety regulations in popular destinations are rarely as strict as UK standards. Standard travel insurance often excludes the very activities people are signing up for.

“What's alarming is that only 10% of travellers prepare for a worst-case scenario emergency before they go away and with 40% of holiday injuries requiring medical attention, our message is do not let your guard down just because you are in the sun. Failing to prepare for an emergency before you leave the tarmac can result in devastating injuries, stranded families and ruined lives.”

Stephen said that many injured travellers wrongly assume there is little they can do if an accident does happen overseas.

He added: “One of the biggest misconceptions we come across is that many people assume if you're injured abroad, you have no legal options. That simply isn't true and if an accident has been caused by somebody else’s negligence, whether that's an unsafe excursion, poorly maintained hotel, defective transport, or inadequate health and safety standards, there may be legal options available and you may be entitled to pursue a claim. In some cases, claims can even be brought in the UK, particularly where a package holiday was booked through a UK tour operator.

“Knowing what steps to take can make a significant difference. The most important thing to do following an accident is seek medical attention as soon as possible, report the incident immediately to the relevant operator, hotel or local authority, document what happened by taking photographs where possible and gathering witness details and keep receipts and records of any expenses incurred.

“These simple steps can make a significant difference if legal action later becomes necessary.”

With millions of Brits heading overseas this summer, Stephen is urging holidaymakers to enjoy their break responsibly and not to mistake being relaxed for being unprepared.

He said: “Nobody goes on holiday expecting to be injured, but accidents do happen. Enjoy your holiday but don't let your guard down simply because you're abroad. Taking sensible precautions, a few simple steps before you go and what to do can help protect you and make all the difference if the unexpected happens.”

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