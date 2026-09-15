Can I Make A Claim For Compensation If I Slipped On An Icy Pavement?

Why Do Slips and Falls Increase During Winter?

Slip and trip accidents increase during the autumn and winter season for several reasons. There is less daylight, leaves fall onto paths and cold weather spells allow ice and snow to accumulate.

Common winter hazards include:

Black ice that is difficult to see

Compacted snow that freezes

ntreated paths and entrances

Wet and decaying leaves

Poorly lit walkways

Water that freezes after running across a pavement

Shaded areas where existing ice takes longer to melt

These conditions create slip risks on public pavements, workplace paths, building entrances and car parks. They can occur anywhere during winter weather. You should seek legal advice if you are injured and believe someone else was responsible.

What Injuries Can Result From a Fall on Ice?

A sudden slip can cause someone to fall heavily or twist awkwardly. The injuries sustained will depend on how the accident happened and which part of the body took the impact.

Common injuries include:

Broken bones and fractures

Wrist, arm and shoulder injuries

Ankle and knee injuries

Back injuries

Hip and pelvic injuries

Head and brain injuries

Cuts and bruising

You should seek medical attention after a significant fall. A doctor or another medical professional can assess your health, identify the extent of your injuries and recommend suitable treatment.

Some symptoms do not become clear immediately. The NHS guidance on head injuries explains when urgent medical help is needed after someone has hit their head, because otherwise this kind of injury can develop into something much more serious.

Who Is Responsible for an Icy Pavement?

Responsibility depends on who controls or maintains the location where the accident occurred. This could be a council, business, employer or private property owner.

Local councils and highway authorities

Local councils are responsible for many publicly maintained pavements and highways.

Under section 41 of the Highways Act 1980, a highway authority must ensure, so far as reasonably practicable, that safe passage along a highway is not endangered by snow or ice. The provision applies in England and Wales.

This does not mean that a council must grit every pavement whenever winter conditions are forecast. When assessing liability, relevant questions include:

Was the pavement maintained at public expense?

Was ice or snow forecast?

Did the council have a winter maintenance policy?

Was the location included on a priority gritting route?

Had the hazard previously been reported?

Did the council follow its inspection and gritting procedures?

A council could be responsible if it failed to take reasonably practicable measures in response to a foreseeable risk.

Businesses and property owners

The person or organisation responsible for private premises is often known as the occupier. An occupier is usually the party with enough control over the premises to take steps to keep visitors safe. This could be a business, landlord, managing agent or other property owner.

Under the Occupiers’ Liability Act 1957, an occupier owes lawful visitors a common duty of care. They must take such care as is reasonable in the circumstances to ensure that visitors are reasonably safe while using the premises for an authorised purpose.

This duty can apply to external areas such as:

Building entrances

Private paths and walkways

Steps and ramps

Shop forecourts

Privately controlled car parks

An occupier is not expected to guarantee that every surface remains free from ice or snow at all times. The question is whether they took reasonable steps to identify and manage a foreseeable slip risk.

Appropriate measures could include:

Monitoring weather forecasts and temperatures

Identifying areas where ice commonly forms

Using salt or grit before frost develops

Removing fresh snow before it becomes compacted

Diverting visitors towards treated paths

Restricting access to unsafe areas

Providing effective warning signs

The Health and Safety Executive’s guidance on icy conditions advises those responsible for premises to focus on areas such as entrances, car parks, pedestrian walkways, slopes and places that remain shaded or wet. It also recommends gritting when frost, ice or snow is forecast.

A warning sign will not automatically protect an occupier from liability. Under the Occupiers’ Liability Act 1957, a warning must be sufficient to make the visitor reasonably safe in the circumstances. A sign may therefore need to be used alongside gritting, barriers or an alternative route.

A property owner or business could be subject to an occupiers' liability claim for an accident if it knew, or should reasonably have known, that icy conditions created a danger and did not take suitable measures to address it.

Employers

Employers have responsibilities for the safety of people at work. This can extend to external walkways, entrances and staff car parks controlled by the employer.

An employer should assess the slip risk created by icy conditions and introduce suitable measures. These could include gritting paths, closing unsafe routes and directing workers towards treated areas.

If you sustained a slip or trip injury in the workplace, visit our accidents at work page.

When Might Someone Be Liable for a Fall on Ice?

A compensation claim could be possible where the responsible party knew, or should reasonably have known, about the danger but did not respond appropriately.

Examples could include situations where they:

Failed to follow an established winter weather policy

Did not grit an area despite a clear forecast of freezing temperatures

Allowed a known patch of ice to remain untreated

Failed to respond to earlier reports

Left a regularly used path unsafe

Did not restrict access or provide a safer route

Used warning signs that did not adequately protect pedestrians

Every incident must be assessed individually. A sudden freeze can present different questions from icy conditions that were forecast and remained untreated for a significant period.

What Evidence Is Needed for an Icy Pavement Claim?

Ice can melt quickly. It is therefore helpful to gather evidence as soon as you safely can.

Relevant evidence may include:

Photographs or videos of the ice and surrounding area

The exact location, date and time of the accident

Photographs showing whether warning signs were present

Weather records for the hours before the fall

Contact details for anyone who witnessed the incident

Witness statements

A report made to the council, employer or property owner

An entry in an accident book

Medical records showing the injuries sustained

Receipts for medical expenses, travel and other costs

Records of any lost earnings

Do not be concerned if you could not collect everything at the scene. JMW’s specialist solicitors can seek further evidence. This may include CCTV footage, gritting records, inspection documents, maintenance logs and winter safety policies.

Read more about evidence used in a personal injury claim.

What Should You Do After Slipping on Ice?

Take the following steps where possible:

Move away from further danger and ensure safety. Seek medical attention for your injuries. Photograph the ice or snow before it melts or is cleared. Report the accident to the responsible party. Ask witnesses for their contact details. Keep records of treatment, expenses and time away from work. Contact a personal injury solicitor for advice.

Reporting the fall creates a record of the incident. It can also alert the council, employer or property owner so that they can protect other road users and pedestrians from the same hazard.

How Much Compensation Could You Claim?

There is no standard amount of compensation for a fall on ice. The value of a claim depends on the extent of the injuries and their effect on your life.

Compensation can take account of:

Pain and loss of amenity caused by the injuries

Recovery time and any continuing symptoms

Treatment and rehabilitation needs

Loss of earnings

Medical expenses

Travel costs

Care and support

Other losses caused by the accident

JMW will assess the complete effect of your injuries before calculating your claim. You can also use our personal injury compensation calculator for general guidance on compensation for different injuries.

Is There a Time Limit for Making a Claim?

You have three years to make a personal injury claim for slipping on ice in England and Wales, starting from the date of the accident, or from the date you became aware that the accident was the cause of the injuries you sustained.

Different rules apply when the injured person was under 18 at the time of the fall or lacks the mental capacity to manage a claim. It is best to seek legal advice promptly so that evidence can be preserved.

Read our guide to the personal injury claim time limit for more information.

What Is the Process for Making a Compensation Claim?

JMW will begin by discussing the accident and assessing who was responsible. If we can help, the process will generally involve:

Gathering evidence about the location and icy conditions Contacting the responsible party Obtaining medical evidence about your injuries Assessing the full impact of the accident Calculating the compensation you should receive Negotiating with the responsible party or their insurer

We will explain each stage clearly and keep you updated throughout your claim. Our team can also arrange early rehabilitation and support where this is needed.

Our guide to the lifecycle of a personal injury claim provides a broader overview of the process.

How JMW Can Help After a Fall on Ice

JMW’s personal injury solicitors have experience investigating accidents caused by ice or snow. We will identify the responsible party and obtain the evidence needed to build your case.

Our team can:

Examine council or property maintenance records

Obtain gritting and inspection documents

Seek CCTV footage and witness statements

Arrange independent medical evidence

Assess your treatment and rehabilitation needs

Calculate the full compensation you should receive

Handle communication and negotiations on your behalf

We may be able to represent you through a no win, no fee agreement. This means that you will not pay our legal fees if your claim is unsuccessful, subject to the terms of the agreement.

Originally publisehd 21 August 2026.