How Bad Is Cauda Equina Syndrome Pain?

Why Does Cauda Equina Syndrome Cause Pain?

The cauda equina is a group of nerve roots below the end of the spinal cord. Its name means “horse’s tail”, reflecting the appearance of the nerves. These nerve roots travel through the spinal canal and help control movement, sensation, bladder and bowel function, and sexual function.

Cauda equina syndrome develops when these nerves become severely compressed. The pressure may irritate or damage the nerves, causing pain, sensory disturbance, muscle weakness and changes to bladder and bowel control. A neurosurgeon described to me that the nerves are like strands of spaghetti; all crucial to everyday functioning.

A large lumbar disc herniation is a common cause of damage being sustained to these strands. Other causes may include:

Spinal stenosis

Traumatic spinal injury

Spinal tumours

Infection or an abscess

Bleeding within the spinal canal

Complications following spinal surgery

The spinal cord finishes above the cauda equina, but the nerve roots below it remain vulnerable to compression. If that pressure continues, it can cause permanent nerve damage.

What Are the Early Symptoms of Cauda Equina Syndrome?

Early symptoms of cauda equina syndrome can vary, and not everyone experiences them in the same way. In addition, back pain is the most common reason for people attending their GP, and as such, it’s vital to distinguish normal aches and mechanical back pain from what may be a surgical emergency like cauda equina syndrome. Guidance by the NHS is periodically reviewed and updated, but the current guidance highlights the following signs and symptoms (namely “red flags”) to look out for:

Bladder dysfunction

Difficulty initiating urination

Reduced sensation of urinary flow

Loss of desire/urge to void

New urinary retention or overflow incontinence

Bowel dysfunction

Loss of sensation of rectal fullness

New faecal incontinence

Saddle sensory change

Altered or absent sensation in the perianal, perineal, or genital region

Bilateral leg symptoms

Weakness in both legs

Reduced or absent reflexes

Sexual dysfunction

New erectile or genital sensory dysfunction

Numbness in the saddle area is sometimes described as “saddle paresthesia”. A person may also notice reduced sensation when using toilet paper to wipe or difficulty recognising when their bladder is full.

Cauda equina syndrome is a medical emergency. Anyone experiencing new bladder, bowel or sexual dysfunction alongside severe back pain, leg symptoms or saddle numbness should seek immediate medical attention.

An urgent MRI scan may be needed to identify cauda equina compression and help make the diagnosis and to determine whether emergency surgery is required.

Can Cauda Equina Syndrome Pain Be Mild?

Some people experience comparatively mild or intermittent pain, particularly in the early stages after treatment.

However, mild pain does not mean the condition itself is minor. A person may have limited pain but significant sensory loss, bladder dysfunction, bowel problems or sexual dysfunction. Equally, symptoms may fluctuate or worsen. Initially a patient may report improvement because the intense, excruciating pain has gone, but after an initial period of recovery, it is only then that the symptoms become apparent.

Healthcare professionals should therefore consider the complete clinical picture.

How Long Can the Pain Last?

Pain may improve after surgery, but recovery may vary considerably.

Pain that improves after treatment

Some people experience substantial relief once surgery has relieved pressure on the affected nerve roots. They may return to work and normal daily life with manageable symptoms.

Ongoing lower-level symptoms

Others continue to experience intermittent back pain, leg pain, numbness or altered sensation. These symptoms may not prevent everyday activities but they may impact them.

Persistent chronic pain

Some people develop long-term neuropathic pain and/or consequent mobility problems. They may require ongoing medication, rehabilitation, physiotherapy or specialist pain management.

Lumbar decompression surgery aims to relieve pressure and prevent further nerve damage, but it cannot always reverse injury that has already occurred. The outcome may depend on the severity and duration of the compression, the person’s neurological symptoms and how quickly cauda equina syndrome was treated.

What Other Symptoms Can Affect Quality of Life?

Pain is often only one part of cauda equina syndrome. The same nerve damage can also affect your bladder, bowel and sexual function.

Possible long-term effects include:

Urinary retention or reduced bladder control, in some cases requiring catheterisation

Bowel dysfunction or loss of bowel control

Sexual dysfunction

Leg weakness or foot drop

Numbness around the inner thighs, genitals or back passage

Reduced mobility or difficulty walking

Fatigue

A recognised psychological injury linked to the loss of independence or function

These symptoms may interact with one another. For example, someone may be able to walk but avoid longer journeys because they need urgent access to toilet facilities. Another person may return to work but struggle with pain, poor sleep and reduced stamina.

This is why the impact of cauda equina syndrome cannot be assessed by pain levels alone.

How Can Pain Affect Everyday Life?

Persistent pain can affect almost every part of daily life.

A person may find it difficult to:

Sit or stand for long periods

Walk longer distances

Drive

Sleep comfortably

Complete household tasks

Care for children or relatives

Exercise

Work full-time

Attend social events

Maintain intimate relationships

Pain from cauda equina syndrome may also fluctuate. Some days may be more manageable than others, while activity, fatigue or prolonged sitting can make symptoms worse.

For people who return to work, ongoing pain may lead to reduced hours, altered duties or more frequent breaks. Others may be unable to continue in a physically demanding role or may need to retrain.

Where cauda equina syndrome has had a serious effect on independence, work or relationships, the person may understandably also develop a recognised psychological injury such as depression or anxiety.

Can Cauda Equina Syndrome Get Better on Its Own?

Cauda equina syndrome should not be left to improve without urgent medical assessment.

Where the nerve roots are significantly compressed, surgery is usually needed to relieve pressure and reduce the risk of further permanent nerve damage. Delayed treatment can increase the likelihood of permanent problems with mobility, bladder and bowel function, sensation and sexual function.

Some symptoms may fluctuate or appear less severe for a time, but this does not mean the compression has resolved. Anyone with possible warning signs should seek immediate medical attention.

What Treatment May Help with Pain and Recovery?

Treatment depends on the cause and severity of the compression.

Emergency decompression surgery may be required to relieve pressure on the cauda equina nerve roots. In some cases, the surgeon may remove part of a herniated disc or widen the spinal canal.

After surgery, a person may need a wider treatment plan, including:

Pain-relieving medication

Physiotherapy

Occupational therapy

Rehabilitation

Bladder and bowel support

Mobility equipment

Specialist pain management

Psychological treatment

Treatment may help improve function and quality of life, but it cannot always reverse permanent nerve damage.

Recovery can continue over several months or longer. The general view is that any recovery which has not taken place within two years is not going to occur thereafter. Some people regain substantial function, while others will continue to live with the effects.

When Could Pain Form Part of a Medical Negligence Claim?

Not everyone with cauda equina syndrome will have grounds to make a medical negligence claim.

A claim may be possible where:

A GP, hospital doctor or healthcare professional has failed to recognise the early warning signs

An urgent MRI scan was not arranged

Imaging was reported incorrectly or too slowly

Referral to a spinal surgeon was delayed

Surgery did not take place as soon as reasonably possible

Earlier diagnosis or treatment would probably have led to a better outcome

The claim must focus on the additional avoidable harm caused by the delay.

For example, a person may have experienced some pain and nerve damage even with appropriate treatment. The legal question is whether the delay caused more severe or longer-lasting pain, reduced mobility or additional bladder, bowel or sexual problems.

Independent medical experts assess what should have happened and what difference earlier treatment would probably have made.

Find out more about how a negligence claim could support you or your loved one by visiting our cauda equina syndrome hub.

How Are Pain and Suffering Assessed?

Compensation for the injury itself is often described as compensation for pain, suffering and loss of amenity. These factors comprise an award of “general damages”.

This takes account of:

The type of injury

The severity and duration of the pain

Whether symptoms are permanent

The extent of recovery

The effect on mobility and independence

The impact on work and daily activities

The effect on hobbies, relationships and family life

The future outlook

“Loss of amenity” means the loss of enjoyment or ability to take part in normal activities.

The assessment is not based on a single pain score. It considers the whole effect of cauda equina syndrome on the person’s life.

What Evidence Helps Show the Effect of Pain?

A medical negligence claim needs clear evidence of both the cause of the injury and the effect it has had on the person’s life.

Relevant evidence may include:

GP and hospital medical records



MRI scans and radiology reports

Operation notes

Pain clinic records

Medication history

Physiotherapy and rehabilitation records

Occupational therapy assessments

Employment records

A pain diary

Accounts from family members or carers

Independent medical expert reports

A pain diary can help show how symptoms change over time, which activities make them worse and how they affect sleep, mobility and daily routines. It should support, rather than replace, the medical evidence.

Independent experts may assess whether earlier diagnosis or treatment would probably have reduced the pain or prevented other symptoms from becoming permanent.

What Other Losses May Be Included in a Claim?

Pain, suffering and loss of amenity are only one part of a cauda equina syndrome compensation claim.

Depending on the person’s circumstances, compensation may also take account of more tangible, quantifiable losses, known as “special damages”. These can include:

Past and future loss of earnings

Care and assistance

Physiotherapy and rehabilitation

Pain management

Bladder and bowel support

Mobility aids and specialist equipment

Adapted transport

Home adaptations or suitable accommodation

Travel and treatment expenses

Support for a proven psychological injury

The assessment should reflect the person’s actual needs. Someone who returns to work with manageable symptoms will have different losses from someone who cannot mobilise independently or requires long-term care.