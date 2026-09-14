When Blood Clots Are Missed: The Tragic Death Of Lady Joan Branson And An Important Lesson For Healthcare

The recent inquest into the death of Lady Joan Branson, wife of Sir Richard Branson, has attracted significant media attention.

The coroner concluded that one of the UK’s leading private hospitals failed to provide preventative blood thinning medication (known as “anticoagulation”) after she developed a clot in her lungs known as a pulmonary embolism.

The coroner ultimately found that her death would likely have been prevented had appropriate preventative blood thinning treatment been given.

For many people, the story is even more shocking because it involves one of the most recognisable families in the country. Yet for those of us who work in clinical negligence, the circumstances are sadly familiar.

How are blood clots prevented?

Deep vein thrombosis (‘DVT’) and pulmonary embolism (‘PE’) are well-known medical complications. They can occur seemingly without warning or following medical treatment.

Healthcare professionals are trained to identify patients who may be at an increased risk of developing a DVT or PE, and to take appropriate preventative measures. These include prescribing anticoagulant medication, compression stockings, Flowtron boots, and carrying out careful monitoring.

Patients who have suffered fractures, undergone surgery, experienced immobility, or have a history of previous blood clots can face an increased risk. When those risks are not properly recognised or acted upon, the consequences can be devastating, as Lady Joan’s case demonstrates.

Private healthcare vs NHS treatment

There can sometimes be an assumption that access to private healthcare, specialist facilities, and significant financial resources all provide protection against avoidable harm. The reality is that healthcare professionals are human, systems can fail, and mistakes can occur in any setting.

Whether treatment is provided in a prestigious private hospital in London or on a busy NHS ward elsewhere in the country, all patients remain vulnerable to the same types of human and systemic errors. The consequences for patients and their families are no less devastating simply because care was provided in a different setting.

I am currently acting for a family in a case involving similar allegations, in which the hospital has admitted a negligent failure to provide appropriate anticoagulation.

What unites my client and the sad case of Lady Joan and the well-known Branson family is not their status, wealth or occupation, but the profound impact that an avoidable medical error has had on their lives.

The circumstances surrounding Lady Joan’s death serve as a powerful reminder that patient safety is not a privilege reserved for those receiving care in private healthcare settings. Every patient has the right to expect safe and appropriate care.

Why are inquests important?

Cases such as this also highlight the important role played by the inquest process.

An inquest is not about assigning blame. Its purpose is to establish when, where and how someone sadly came by their death. They can bring important evidence to light, identify systemic failings, and help families obtain answers that may otherwise never emerge.

For many bereaved relatives, understanding what happened can be just as important as any legal claim that may follow.

Lessons must be learned

The evidence reported in Lady Joan’s case suggests that simple preventative measures may have made a significant difference.

Whilst no legal process can undo the loss of a loved one, investigations into avoidable deaths play an important role in ensuring that lessons are learned and that similar tragedies are prevented in the future.

As clinical negligence solicitors, those lessons are at the heart of much of what we do. Families often tell us that they want answers, accountability, and reassurance that the same thing will not happen to somebody else.

The circumstances of Lady Joan Branson's death are undoubtedly tragic. They are also a stark reminder that no matter where treatment is provided, patient safety must remain the priority. When warning signs are missed and preventative measures are overlooked, the consequences can be irreversible. The hope must be that lessons learned from cases such as this help to prevent similar tragedies in the future.