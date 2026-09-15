What Evidence Do I Need After Slipping On A Wet Floor?

When Can You Make a Claim After Slipping on a Wet Floor?

You could make a personal injury claim if another person or organisation failed to take reasonable steps to keep the area safe and this caused your injury.

This could include situations where:

A spill was not cleaned within a reasonable time.

The wet floor was not clearly marked.

Staff knew about the hazard but did not deal with it.

The area should have been restricted while cleaning took place.

The key issue is whether the person or organisation responsible for the floor acted reasonably. If you are unsure, seek legal advice.

Does the absence of a wet floor sign mean someone is liable?

The absence of a wet floor sign can support a claim, but it does not establish liability on its own.

Relevant factors include how long the floor had been wet, whether staff knew about it and whether reasonable steps were taken to remove the hazard or warn people.

Read our blog guide to whether or not you can make a wet floor claim if no warning sign was present.

Can you claim if a wet floor sign was present?

You could still make a wet floor injury claim if a sign was present.

The sign must be visible, clearly positioned and suitable for the risk. In some cases, the area should also have been cordoned off or closed until the floor was safe.

Who could be responsible for a wet floor accident?

Responsibility may rest with:

An employer

A shop or supermarket operator

A restaurant, café or hotel operator

A local authority

A transport operator

A cleaning contractor

A facilities management company

Wet floor accidents can happen anywhere. An experienced personal injury solicitor can help identify who was responsible and investigate the steps they took.

What Evidence Should You Collect After Slipping on a Wet Floor?

The evidence available after you have slipped on a wet floor can help show how the accident happened and whether reasonable steps were taken to keep the area safe.

Some evidence is best collected at the accident scene. Other information can be requested later with help from a personal injury solicitor. You should gather as much evidence as you reasonably can, but you are not expected to investigate the wet floor accident by yourself.

Where possible, prioritise evidence that could quickly be lost or changed. The floor may be cleaned. Warning signs may be moved. Witnesses may leave and CCTV footage may be deleted after a short retention period.

If your injury prevents you from gathering evidence, ask someone with you to help. You can also seek legal advice before you have collected everything.

Photographs and videos of the wet floor

Photographs can provide a clear record of the conditions at the time of the accident. Take them before the floor is cleaned or the surrounding area changes where it is safe to do so.

Try to capture:

The wet floor itself

The size and location of the wet area

The surrounding floor surface

The source of the water or spill

Any cleaning equipment nearby

The wider accident scene

Any warning signs and where they were positioned

Take photographs from several angles. This can help show whether the hazard would have been visible to someone approaching from the direction you came.

Video footage can also be useful. It could show water continuing to leak onto the floor or demonstrate the extent of the affected area.

Do not put yourself at further risk to collect photographs or videos. Ask someone else to help if you are injured or the area remains unsafe.

Photographs of warning signs

A wet floor sign can be relevant when assessing whether a reasonable warning was provided.

Take photographs showing:

Whether a sign was present

Where it was positioned

How far it was from the wet floor

Whether it could be seen from your approach

Whether displays, doors or other objects blocked it

Whether the wet area extended beyond the sign

Photograph the wider area rather than taking only a close-up of the sign. This provides context and can show whether the warning was clear and effective.

You should also record the absence of warning signs. Photographs of the surrounding area can help show that no clear warning was visible at the time.

Witnesses can provide an independent account of what happened. They may have seen you fall or noticed the wet floor before the accident.

A witness could also have information about:

How long the floor had been wet

Whether there were issues with the area, such as the hazard already being reported or left unattended

Whether staff were aware of it

Whether warning signs were present

Whether signs or barriers were moved afterwards

What happened immediately after you slipped

Ask for the witness’s name, telephone number and email address. You do not need to take a full statement at the accident scene. A personal injury solicitor can contact them later and arrange a formal witness statement where appropriate.

An accident report

Report the accident to the person or organisation responsible for the premises as soon as reasonably possible. This could be a manager, supervisor, employer or a member of staff.

Ask for the accident to be entered in the accident book or recorded through the organisation’s incident reporting process. The report should include:

The date and time

The exact location

What caused you to slip

Whether warning signs were present

The injuries you noticed at the time

The names of any witnesses

Any action taken after the accident

Check that the report is accurate before signing it. Ask for a copy or take a photograph of the completed entry.

Reporting the accident creates a formal record of what happened. The Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations 2013 (RIDDOR) place a duty on employers, the self-employed and people in control of premises to report certain injuries to the Health and Safety Executive. However, not having an accident report does not automatically prevent you from making a personal injury claim.

CCTV footage can be valuable in a wet floor injury claim. It may show the accident itself and what happened beforehand.

The footage could help establish:

How the floor became wet

How long the hazard was present

Whether staff inspected the area

Whether anyone reported the problem

Whether warning signs were put in place

How you slipped

What happened immediately afterwards

Ask the organisation responsible for the premises to preserve the relevant footage as soon as possible. Include the date, approximate time and exact location of the accident.

CCTV systems often overwrite recordings after a set period. A personal injury solicitor can help request the footage and take steps to preserve it.

Medical evidence

Seek medical attention where appropriate after slipping on a wet floor. This ensures that your injuries are assessed and that you receive suitable medical care.

Medical records can document:

The injury you sustained

The symptoms you reported

The treatment you received

Any medication prescribed

Referrals for further treatment

Your recovery and any ongoing effects

The records can also help link the injury to the accident. Common injuries caused by wet floor accidents include sprains, fractures, wrist injuries, back injuries and head or brain injuries.

Keep details of appointments, treatment and medical advice. Your solicitor can request full medical records and arrange independent medical evidence if needed.

Photographs of visible injuries

Take photographs of visible injuries such as bruising, swelling, cuts or grazes.

Some injuries change in appearance over time. Take further photographs during your recovery where appropriate. Date the images or keep them in their original digital format so the date information is preserved.

Photographs can support the medical evidence, but they should not replace an assessment by a doctor or another suitable medical professional.

A written account of what happened

Write down what happened while the details remain clear.

Your account could include:

Where you were going

The route you took

The point where you slipped

What the floor looked like

Whether you saw any warning signs

What footwear you were wearing

What staff or witnesses said

How you felt immediately afterwards

What happened before you left the premises

Keep the account factual. Record what you remember seeing, hearing and experiencing rather than making assumptions about matters you did not witness.

You can also keep brief notes about how the injury affects you during your recovery. These could cover pain, mobility, sleep, any wider impact on daily activities, or job duties you have been unable to carry out, as well as time away from work.

Evidence of financial losses

Compensation can account for the effect of the injury and reasonable financial losses linked to the accident.

Keep records of:

Loss of earnings

Medical expenses

Prescription costs

Travel costs

Care costs

Rehabilitation expenses

Damaged clothing or personal belongings

Paid help with tasks you could not complete because of the injury

Retain wage slips, receipts, invoices, bank statements and other relevant documents. This evidence can help your solicitor calculate the special damages element of your compensation claim.

Emails, letters and other correspondence

Save all correspondence relating to the accident.

This could include:

Emails to the organisation responsible for the premises

Replies from managers or insurers

Messages from witnesses

Appointment letters

Workplace correspondence about absence

Requests for CCTV footage

Photographs or documents sent to you

Keep the original copies where possible. Avoid deleting messages once the claim has started.