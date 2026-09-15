What Evidence Do I Need After Slipping On A Wet Floor?

Slipping on a wet floor can happen suddenly and leave you unsure about what to do next. A wet floor accident claim is a personal injury claim you may be able to make if another person or organisation failed to take reasonable steps to keep the area safe and you were injured as a result.
Even where the cause seems obvious, it is not always immediately clear who was responsible, whether reasonable steps were taken, or what evidence will be needed to prove it. The circumstances can change quickly after the accident: the floor may be cleaned, signs may be moved and witnesses may leave. Because slips on wet floors can cause serious injuries and related financial losses, understanding what to do early can make a real difference to your chances of recovering compensation.
If you sustained an injury after slipping on a wet floor and want to understand whether you have grounds to claim, this guide from JMW's personal injury team explains when you can make a claim, who may be responsible, and what happens next in a successful slip or a trip claim.
When Can You Make a Claim After Slipping on a Wet Floor?
You could make a personal injury claim if another person or organisation failed to take reasonable steps to keep the area safe and this caused your injury.
This could include situations where:
- A spill was not cleaned within a reasonable time.
- The wet floor was not clearly marked.
- Staff knew about the hazard but did not deal with it.
- The area should have been restricted while cleaning took place.
The key issue is whether the person or organisation responsible for the floor acted reasonably. If you are unsure, seek legal advice.
Does the absence of a wet floor sign mean someone is liable?
The absence of a wet floor sign can support a claim, but it does not establish liability on its own.
Relevant factors include how long the floor had been wet, whether staff knew about it and whether reasonable steps were taken to remove the hazard or warn people.
Read our blog guide to whether or not you can make a wet floor claim if no warning sign was present.
Can you claim if a wet floor sign was present?
You could still make a wet floor injury claim if a sign was present.
The sign must be visible, clearly positioned and suitable for the risk. In some cases, the area should also have been cordoned off or closed until the floor was safe.
Who could be responsible for a wet floor accident?
Responsibility may rest with:
- An employer
- A shop or supermarket operator
- A restaurant, café or hotel operator
- A local authority
- A transport operator
- A cleaning contractor
- A facilities management company
Wet floor accidents can happen anywhere. An experienced personal injury solicitor can help identify who was responsible and investigate the steps they took.
What Evidence Should You Collect After Slipping on a Wet Floor?
The evidence available after you have slipped on a wet floor can help show how the accident happened and whether reasonable steps were taken to keep the area safe.
Some evidence is best collected at the accident scene. Other information can be requested later with help from a personal injury solicitor. You should gather as much evidence as you reasonably can, but you are not expected to investigate the wet floor accident by yourself.
Where possible, prioritise evidence that could quickly be lost or changed. The floor may be cleaned. Warning signs may be moved. Witnesses may leave and CCTV footage may be deleted after a short retention period.
If your injury prevents you from gathering evidence, ask someone with you to help. You can also seek legal advice before you have collected everything.
Photographs and videos of the wet floor
Photographs can provide a clear record of the conditions at the time of the accident. Take them before the floor is cleaned or the surrounding area changes where it is safe to do so.
Try to capture:
- The wet floor itself
- The size and location of the wet area
- The surrounding floor surface
- The source of the water or spill
- Any cleaning equipment nearby
- The wider accident scene
- Any warning signs and where they were positioned
Take photographs from several angles. This can help show whether the hazard would have been visible to someone approaching from the direction you came.
Video footage can also be useful. It could show water continuing to leak onto the floor or demonstrate the extent of the affected area.
Do not put yourself at further risk to collect photographs or videos. Ask someone else to help if you are injured or the area remains unsafe.
Photographs of warning signs
A wet floor sign can be relevant when assessing whether a reasonable warning was provided.
Take photographs showing:
- Whether a sign was present
- Where it was positioned
- How far it was from the wet floor
- Whether it could be seen from your approach
- Whether displays, doors or other objects blocked it
- Whether the wet area extended beyond the sign
Photograph the wider area rather than taking only a close-up of the sign. This provides context and can show whether the warning was clear and effective.
You should also record the absence of warning signs. Photographs of the surrounding area can help show that no clear warning was visible at the time.
Witness contact details
Witnesses can provide an independent account of what happened. They may have seen you fall or noticed the wet floor before the accident.
A witness could also have information about:
- How long the floor had been wet
- Whether there were issues with the area, such as the hazard already being reported or left unattended
- Whether staff were aware of it
- Whether warning signs were present
- Whether signs or barriers were moved afterwards
- What happened immediately after you slipped
Ask for the witness’s name, telephone number and email address. You do not need to take a full statement at the accident scene. A personal injury solicitor can contact them later and arrange a formal witness statement where appropriate.
An accident report
Report the accident to the person or organisation responsible for the premises as soon as reasonably possible. This could be a manager, supervisor, employer or a member of staff.
Ask for the accident to be entered in the accident book or recorded through the organisation’s incident reporting process. The report should include:
- The date and time
- The exact location
- What caused you to slip
- Whether warning signs were present
- The injuries you noticed at the time
- The names of any witnesses
- Any action taken after the accident
Check that the report is accurate before signing it. Ask for a copy or take a photograph of the completed entry.
Reporting the accident creates a formal record of what happened. The Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations 2013 (RIDDOR) place a duty on employers, the self-employed and people in control of premises to report certain injuries to the Health and Safety Executive. However, not having an accident report does not automatically prevent you from making a personal injury claim.
CCTV footage
CCTV footage can be valuable in a wet floor injury claim. It may show the accident itself and what happened beforehand.
The footage could help establish:
- How the floor became wet
- How long the hazard was present
- Whether staff inspected the area
- Whether anyone reported the problem
- Whether warning signs were put in place
- How you slipped
- What happened immediately afterwards
Ask the organisation responsible for the premises to preserve the relevant footage as soon as possible. Include the date, approximate time and exact location of the accident.
CCTV systems often overwrite recordings after a set period. A personal injury solicitor can help request the footage and take steps to preserve it.
Medical evidence
Seek medical attention where appropriate after slipping on a wet floor. This ensures that your injuries are assessed and that you receive suitable medical care.
Medical records can document:
- The injury you sustained
- The symptoms you reported
- The treatment you received
- Any medication prescribed
- Referrals for further treatment
- Your recovery and any ongoing effects
The records can also help link the injury to the accident. Common injuries caused by wet floor accidents include sprains, fractures, wrist injuries, back injuries and head or brain injuries.
Keep details of appointments, treatment and medical advice. Your solicitor can request full medical records and arrange independent medical evidence if needed.
Photographs of visible injuries
Take photographs of visible injuries such as bruising, swelling, cuts or grazes.
Some injuries change in appearance over time. Take further photographs during your recovery where appropriate. Date the images or keep them in their original digital format so the date information is preserved.
Photographs can support the medical evidence, but they should not replace an assessment by a doctor or another suitable medical professional.
A written account of what happened
Write down what happened while the details remain clear.
Your account could include:
- Where you were going
- The route you took
- The point where you slipped
- What the floor looked like
- Whether you saw any warning signs
- What footwear you were wearing
- What staff or witnesses said
- How you felt immediately afterwards
- What happened before you left the premises
Keep the account factual. Record what you remember seeing, hearing and experiencing rather than making assumptions about matters you did not witness.
You can also keep brief notes about how the injury affects you during your recovery. These could cover pain, mobility, sleep, any wider impact on daily activities, or job duties you have been unable to carry out, as well as time away from work.
Evidence of financial losses
Compensation can account for the effect of the injury and reasonable financial losses linked to the accident.
Keep records of:
- Loss of earnings
- Medical expenses
- Prescription costs
- Travel costs
- Care costs
- Rehabilitation expenses
- Damaged clothing or personal belongings
- Paid help with tasks you could not complete because of the injury
Retain wage slips, receipts, invoices, bank statements and other relevant documents. This evidence can help your solicitor calculate the special damages element of your compensation claim.
Emails, letters and other correspondence
Save all correspondence relating to the accident.
This could include:
- Emails to the organisation responsible for the premises
- Replies from managers or insurers
- Messages from witnesses
- Appointment letters
- Workplace correspondence about absence
- Requests for CCTV footage
- Photographs or documents sent to you
Keep the original copies where possible. Avoid deleting messages once the claim has started.
Evidence for a Wet Floor Accident Claim
Use these questions to check whether you have recorded the key evidence after slipping on a wet floor:
- Have you taken photographs or videos of the wet floor?
- Do the images show the size and exact location of the hazard?
- Have you photographed any warning signs and where they were positioned?
- If there were no warning signs, do your photographs show the wider area clearly?
- Have you recorded the names and contact details of any witnesses?
- Did you report the accident to a manager, supervisor or member of staff?
- Have you obtained a copy or photograph of the accident report?
- Have you asked for any relevant CCTV footage to be preserved?
- Have you sought medical attention where appropriate?
- Do you have records of appointments, treatment and medical advice?
- Have you taken dated photographs of any visible injuries?
- Have you written down what happened while the details remain clear?
- Have you kept notes about how the injury has affected your recovery and daily life?
- Do you have wage slips or other evidence of lost earnings?
- Have you kept receipts for medical expenses, travel costs and care costs?
- Have you saved all relevant emails, letters and messages?
You do not need to answer yes to every question before seeking legal advice. A personal injury solicitor can review what you already have and help obtain further evidence for your wet floor injury claim.
To learn more, take a look at our full guidance on what evidence is needed for a personal injury claim.
What Evidence Can a Solicitor Help You Obtain?
Some evidence will be held by the organisation responsible for the premises rather than by you. A personal injury solicitor can identify which records are most relevant and request them on your behalf.
This can include information showing how the area was inspected, cleaned and managed around the time of the accident. These records may help establish when the wet floor first appeared, whether staff were aware of it and what action was taken.
A solicitor can also help preserve CCTV footage before it is overwritten. They can contact witnesses, obtain formal statements and request the medical records needed to support the link between the accident and your injury.
The aim is to build on the evidence you already have. You do not need to know which documents to ask for or how to approach the organisation responsible. Your solicitor can manage this part of the investigation and explain what each piece of evidence shows.
What Happens if You Could Not Collect Evidence at the Scene?
You may not have been able to take photographs, gather witness details or report the accident straight away. Your injury may have required immediate medical attention. You may also have been too shaken to focus on collecting information.
This does not automatically prevent you from making a personal injury claim.
If you were involved in the incident but could not collect evidence at the scene, it may still be available from other sources. For example, the organisation responsible may hold CCTV footage, accident records or cleaning and inspection records. Witnesses may also be traced later. Medical records can help show when you sought treatment and what injuries were recorded.
Write down what you remember as soon as you can. Include where the accident happened, what the floor looked like, whether you saw any warning signs and what happened immediately afterwards.
You should then seek legal advice promptly. A solicitor can assess what evidence is still available and take steps to preserve or obtain it before records are deleted or memories become less clear.
What Should You Do With the Evidence?
Keep all evidence safe and organised so it can be reviewed easily.
Save the original versions of photographs, videos, messages and documents. Avoid editing images, as the original files may contain useful date and time information. Back up important records so they are not lost.
Keep related evidence together, including:
- Photographs and videos
- Witness contact details
- The accident report
- Medical records
- Receipts and wage slips
- Emails and messages
- Notes about your recovery
You should also record where each item came from and what it shows. This can help your solicitor understand the evidence and identify anything else that may be needed.
Avoid posting detailed information about the accident or your injury on social media. Share relevant information directly with your solicitor instead.
You do not need to organise everything perfectly before seeking legal advice. A personal injury solicitor can review what you have and help obtain any further evidence.
What Happens Next?
Once the available evidence has been reviewed, a solicitor can assess whether another person or organisation was responsible for the wet floor accident.
They will consider how the hazard arose, what precautions were in place and whether reasonable steps were taken to keep the area safe. They can also identify the correct person or organisation to contact. This may be an employer, occupier, business, local authority or contractor.
If there are grounds to proceed, the next steps will usually include:
- Notifying the responsible party or its insurer
- Requesting any further records needed
- Obtaining medical evidence
- Assessing how the injury has affected you
- Calculating how much compensation could be included in the claim
- Negotiating the claim on your behalf
Read our step-by-step guide to making a personal injury claim to learn more.
Compensation can cover the injury itself as well as related financial losses. These could include lost earnings, medical expenses, travel costs, care costs and other reasonable expenses caused by the accident.
Under the Limitation Act 1980 in England and Wales, you usually have three years to file a wet floor injury claim, counted from the date of the accident. For children, the three-year period starts from their 18th birthday, although different rules can also apply in claims involving people who lack mental capacity. Read more about the time limits for personal injury claims.
You should seek legal advice promptly. This gives your solicitor more opportunity to preserve CCTV footage, contact witnesses and obtain records before they are deleted or become harder to secure.
Originally published 21 August 2026.
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