Delayed Diagnosis Of Brain Cancer: Medico-legal Considerations

Brain cancer can strike unexpectedly, affecting even young, healthy individuals with devastating consequences. When symptoms like seizures, sensory disturbances, and cognitive changes are dismissed or misattributed to less serious conditions, critical opportunities for early diagnosis may be lost. Delayed recognition of brain tumours can result in irreversible neurological damage, reduced treatment options...

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For many patients, a diagnosis of brain cancer arrives unexpectedly and with devastating consequences. In some cases, the individual affected may be young, fit and otherwise healthy. Scottish international swimmer Archie Goodburn, a national record holder who had been training with aspirations of competing at the Paris Olympics, was only 22 years old when investigations into seizures, episodes of numbness and feelings of déjà vu led to the diagnosis of multiple inoperable brain tumours.

Despite being one of the country’s most elite athletes, he was informed that the disease could significantly shorten his life expectancy. Cases such as this underline the reality that brain tumours can affect people of any age and may initially present with symptoms that are vague, intermittent or easily attributed to other causes. Seizures, sensory disturbances, headaches, visual changes, cognitive problems and personality changes are among the many ways in which a brain tumour may manifest. While such symptoms are frequently associated with less serious conditions, they can also represent the early signs of a potentially life-threatening malignancy.

From a medico-legal perspective, delayed diagnosis of brain cancer remains a significant source of medical negligence claims. Patients may attend primary care services, emergency departments, out-of-hours providers or specialist clinics on multiple occasions before the possibility of an intracranial tumour is recognised. Delays can arise through failures to appreciate red-flag symptoms, inadequate neurological examination, failure to arrange appropriate imaging, misinterpretation of radiological findings, or delays in referral to specialist services.

The consequences of delayed diagnosis can be profound. Brain tumours may continue to grow, infiltrate surrounding brain tissue and cause irreversible neurological damage. Opportunities for earlier intervention may be lost, treatment options may become more limited, and prognosis may worsen. In cases involving highly aggressive cancers, even relatively short delays can be clinically significant. Medico-legally, the key question is often whether earlier diagnosis and treatment would have resulted in a materially better outcome for the patient, whether through prolonged survival, reduced disability, improved quality of life, or access to treatment options that subsequently became unavailable.

What are brain cancers?

Brain cancer is a term used to describe malignant tumours affecting the brain and central nervous system. These tumours may originate within the brain itself, known as primary tumours, or arise elsewhere in the body before spreading to the brain, known as secondary or metastatic tumours. There are more than 100 recognised types of brain tumours, ranging from relatively slow-growing lesions to highly aggressive malignancies.

Common malignant tumours include astrocytomas, oligodendrogliomas and glioblastomas, the latter being the most common malignant primary brain tumour in adults. Brain tumours are classified according to their grade, which reflects how abnormal the cancer cells appear and how aggressively they are likely to behave. Low-grade tumours generally grow more slowly and may remain stable for prolonged periods. High-grade tumours grow more rapidly, invade surrounding brain tissue and are associated with poorer outcomes. However, even low-grade tumours can have serious consequences because of their location within the brain and their potential to transform into more aggressive diseases over time.

How do brain tumours develop and who do they affect?

Brain tumours develop when genetic alterations within cells lead to uncontrolled growth and division. As abnormal cells accumulate, they form a mass that occupies space within the rigid confines of the skull. Unlike many cancers elsewhere in the body, even relatively small tumours can cause significant symptoms by compressing vital brain structures or increasing intracranial pressure. Although brain tumours can occur at any age, they are generally more common in older adults. Nevertheless, they also affect children, adolescents and young adults. More than 12,000 people are diagnosed with a primary brain tumour in the United Kingdom each year, and approximately half of these tumours are malignant. The causes of most brain tumours remain unknown, although certain inherited genetic conditions and prior exposure to ionising radiation are recognised risk factors.

How are warning signs missed?

The symptoms of a brain tumour vary according to its size, location and rate of growth. Headaches are among the most commonly reported symptoms, particularly where they are new, progressive, increasingly severe or associated with nausea and vomiting. However, many patients present with less obvious features. Seizures, including first-time seizures in adulthood, are a particularly important warning sign. Problems with vision, speech, balance, memory, concentration and personality can also occur. Progressive weakness, numbness, or altered sensation affecting one side of the body may indicate involvement of specific areas of the brain.

One of the reasons brain cancers are difficult to diagnose is that symptoms frequently overlap with those of far more common benign conditions. Headaches may be mistaken for migraine, dizziness attributed to vestibular disorders, behavioural changes linked to mental health conditions, and sensory disturbances dismissed as transient neurological phenomena. Consequently, the clinical picture may only become apparent over time as symptoms worsen or new symptoms develop.

The diagnosis of a brain tumour should begin with a thorough medical history and neurological examination. Clinicians should assess the nature, progression and combination of symptoms, paying particular attention to recognised red flags. Where suspicion exists, urgent neuroimaging is required. Computerised tomography (CT) scans may identify significant intracranial abnormalities and are often used in emergency settings. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), however, provides superior visualisation of brain structures and is considered the gold-standard imaging modality for investigating suspected brain tumours. Following identification of a lesion, patients may undergo biopsy or surgical excision to obtain tissue samples for histological and molecular analysis. These investigations allow clinicians to determine tumour type, grade, and genetic characteristics, which are increasingly important in guiding treatment and predicting prognosis.

Treatment depends on several factors, including tumour type, grade, size, location and the patient’s age and general health. Surgical removal remains the cornerstone of treatment for many brain tumours. However, surgery is not always possible. Some tumours are located within critical areas of the brain, while others, like those affecting Archie Goodburn, may be too diffuse or extensive to remove safely.

Additional treatment options include radiotherapy, chemotherapy and, in selected cases, targeted therapies or participation in clinical trials. Even where a cure is not possible, treatment may slow disease progression, reduce symptoms, and preserve neurological function. Survival varies enormously according to tumour type. While some low-grade tumours are associated with many years of survival, aggressive high-grade malignancies such as glioblastoma often carry a poor prognosis despite modern treatment. Overall, approximately 19% of patients with brain and central nervous system tumours survive 10 years or more following diagnosis, although outcomes differ substantially between tumour subtypes.

Investigating delayed and missed diagnoses of brain cancer

The medical negligence team at Penningtons Manches Cooper has extensive experience of investigating claims arising from delayed diagnoses and misdiagnoses of brain tumours and brain cancers. These cases are often complex because symptoms can be subtle, non-specific, and easily mistaken for less serious conditions, resulting in missed opportunities for diagnosis and treatment. The team regularly investigates whether delays occurred in primary care, during referral processes, in arranging or interpreting diagnostic imaging, or within specialist services. Our role involves a detailed review of the medical records to identify whether opportunities to recognise and investigate symptoms were missed.

The consequences of a delayed diagnosis can be devastating. A tumour may continue to grow during the period of delay, causing avoidable neurological injury and reducing treatment options. Patients can be left with significant impairments affecting their mobility, speech, cognition, vision, independence, and ability to work. In some cases, a delay may also adversely affect prognosis and life expectancy. When assessing these claims, the team works closely with leading independent medical experts to determine whether the care provided fell below an acceptable standard and whether earlier diagnosis would have made a material difference to the outcome. Key issues often include whether prompt treatment could have reduced neurological damage, improved treatment options, enhanced quality of life or prolonged survival.

These cases require a detailed understanding of both the medical and legal complexities involved. We appreciate the profound impact that delayed diagnosis can have on patients and their families and are committed to helping clients obtain answers, access appropriate support, and pursue compensation where avoidable harm has resulted from negligent delay.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.