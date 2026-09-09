Families Of Two British Victims Share Tributes Ahead Of Lisbon Funicular Memorial, One Year On

One year after the tragic Glória funicular crash in Lisbon that claimed 16 lives, the families of British victims Kayleigh Smith and Will Nelson share heartfelt tributes honoring their loved ones' achievements and the profound impact they had on those around them. The couple, who died on September 3, 2025, are remembered for their passion for theatre, their compassion for others, and the bright futures that were cut short.

[Photo of Will Nelson and Kayleigh Smith]

The family of Kayleigh Gillian Smith, from Macclesfield, will attend a memorial event in Lisbon one year after the Glória funicular crash.

Kayleigh was one of three British people who died in the tragedy. She died alongside her partner, Will Nelson, when the Glória funicular derailed and crashed in Lisbon on 3 September 2025. They were among 16 people who died.

Marking the first anniversary, Kayleigh’s family has shared the following tribute: “The last 12 months have been incredibly difficult for a lot of people connected with Kayleigh. Kayleigh and Will have left a huge void in our lives that cannot be filled and we will forever be reminded of that. “We are all so proud of her which makes it harder. She had just passed her master’s degree, with distinction, at the Arden School of Theatre in Manchester two weeks before the crash and was destined for a successful career as a professional Theatre Director having already won many awards and nominations during her theatre life. “She battled with undiagnosed ADHD all through her life until her eventual diagnosis in 2022 yet remained defiant and still achieved so much. She was a shining light and inspiration for the many people she helped and encouraged. “At this point, she was the happiest she had ever been, and when she travelled with Will to Lisbon, they had many exciting plans for when they returned.” “The love and support for us all has been overwhelming and we wish to thank our families, friends, professional bodies, and everybody in Kayleigh’s world. “Our thoughts go out to all the families who have suffered as a result of this tragedy, the people of Kayleigh’s hometown of Macclesfield, and to the people of Lisbon. All the World’s A Stage – Shakespeare.”

Will’s brother, Gareth, has also shared a tribute to Will: “This has been the most difficult year of my life. A living hell is the best description. It is still difficult to put into words how much Will is missed. “What I have learnt ever since this began a year ago is how much he meant not just to our family but to everyone who knew him. I know of so many occasions when friends and acquaintances have said when Will helped them, fought in their corner and unselfishly gave his time to help anyway he could. He and Kayleigh loved their theatre work and to hear that their legacy will be honoured in multiple ways in multiple places fills we with pride that you wouldn’t believe. “I often think to myself what would he say about the change of political landscape, the football, the wrestling. I miss his booming voice, his burning intellect and wish I could have one more video game session or one more discussion. He was my big brother and idol, and I hope I can carry on his life mission to look after others.”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.