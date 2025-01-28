S4:E5 – The Curator Of Memories: 'Fear Less, Do More' With Rhiannon Hiles (Video)

We will protect and help your business as if it were our own. We do this by providing a clear way forward and by giving you an opinion rather than just a list of legal options.
In this episode of 'Fear Less, Do More', host Gill
Hunter has a fascinating conversation with Rhiannon Hiles, the
Chief Executive of Beamish Open Air Museum. Rhiannon shares her
journey, from volunteer to her current role, reflecting on her 30
year career at Beamish. She also discusses the museum's unique
role in preserving the Social History of the North East and the
importance of handling people's memories with respect and
care.
Originally published November 21, 2024
