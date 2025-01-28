ARTICLE
28 January 2025

S4:E5 – The Curator Of Memories: 'Fear Less, Do More' With Rhiannon Hiles (Video)

In this episode of 'Fear Less, Do More', host Gill Hunter has a fascinating conversation with Rhiannon Hiles, the Chief Executive of Beamish Open Air Museum. Rhiannon
In this episode of 'Fear Less, Do More', host Gill Hunter has a fascinating conversation with Rhiannon Hiles, the Chief Executive of Beamish Open Air Museum. Rhiannon shares her journey, from volunteer to her current role, reflecting on her 30 year career at Beamish. She also discusses the museum's unique role in preserving the Social History of the North East and the importance of handling people's memories with respect and care.

Originally published November 21, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

