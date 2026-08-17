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17 August 2026

A Guide To Winning In Ready-to-drink And Flavors

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Ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages have outpaced every other segment in the beverage alcohol landscape over the past decade, sitting at the intersection of health and wellness, premiumization, and convenience. Winning in this category requires a fundamentally different operating model with compressed innovation cycles, social-first marketing, and rebuilt margin architecture around premium price points.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
James Cass,Mike Bronstein, and Gabriel Rosa
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In a challenged beverage alcohol landscape, one category continues to outperform: ready-to-drink (RTD). Over the past decade, RTDs have outpaced every other segment globally, and in North America, the gap is nearly 2x.  

The drivers go beyond a growth chart. Consumers are no longer simply beer drinkers or wine drinkers. Consumers switch by occasion, and RTDs sit at the intersection of health and wellness, premiumization, and convenience. At the same time, competitive lines are blurring as global brewers, spirits majors, and agile challenger brands all compete for the same shelf space and consumer moment. 

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Winning in RTDs requires a fundamentally different operating model. Innovation cycles compress to 6- to 12-month test-and-iterate cadences. Activation shifts from national TV budgets to social-first, influencer-led marketing. And margin architecture must be rebuilt from scratch around premium price points and elevated COGS. The playbook that built the great beer and spirits brands of the last century is a starting point, not a blueprint. 

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For companies looking to enter or expand, three questions dominate the growth agenda: 

  1. Buy, build, or hybrid?  
  2. What metrics actually signal durable M&A value versus momentum?  
  3. And how do you integrate a high-velocity brand without killing the agility that made it valuable?  

The answers in RTDs almost always come back to distribution. Acquirers with national beer-system coverage hold a structural advantage that takes competitors years to replicate. The number one integration failure mode: forcing RTD timelines into quarterly CPG planning cycles. 

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AlixPartners brings end-to-end RTD capabilities, from white-space identification and market entry strategy through buy-side due diligence, brand optimization, and post-merger integration. We have advised global brewers, spirits majors, and agile challenger brands navigating this category.  

If you are evaluating your RTD strategy, we would welcome the conversation. 

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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James Cass
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Mike Bronstein
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Gabriel Rosa
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