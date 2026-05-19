Renters' Rights Act: Landlords Face £7,000 Fine If They Miss May 31 Deadline For Vital Tenant Document (12 May 2026)

Landlords with existing tenancy agreements face a critical 31 May 2026 deadline to provide tenants with an official Government information sheet about the Renters' Rights Act, or risk fines of up to £7,000 per tenancy.

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The Renters' Rights Act officially came into effect last week, bringing with it a series of significant changes to the private rental sector in England. Alongside these changes comes an immediate and pressing obligation for landlords: they must provide each tenant named in the agreement with an official Government information sheet by 31 May 2026 or face a financial penalty.

What Is the Requirement?

All landlords (or their letting agents) with existing written tenancy agreements in place before 1 May 2026 are legally required to send tenants the Government's official Renters' Rights Act Information Sheet by 31 May 2026.

The document explains to tenants how their tenancy is affected by the new legislation and what rights they now hold. It must be the exact PDF available on the Government's website — landlords cannot substitute it with a summary or their own version. Note, sending a link to the PDF alone is not sufficient.

The actual PDF sheet can be delivered by:

Email (as an attached PDF)

(as an attached PDF) Text message (as an attachment)

(as an attachment) Post or in person (as a printed hard copy)

A copy must be sent to every named tenant on the tenancy agreement.

What Happens If Landlords Don't Comply?

Local councils have the power to issue fines of up to £7,000 per tenancy to landlords who fail to provide the document on time. This makes it one of the more significant short-term compliance risks introduced by the Renters’ Rights Act 2025.

It is worth noting that even where a letting agent manages a property on a landlord's behalf, the ultimate responsibility and liability sits with the landlord. If you are unsure whether your agent has issued the document, you should verify this as a matter of urgency.

Who Is Responsible — Landlord or Agent?

This depends on the nature of the arrangement between the landlord and their agent:

Fully managed properties: The letting agent is expected to handle compliance, including sending the information sheet. However, the Government has confirmed that even if the landlord also provides it, the agent must send it too.

The letting agent is expected to handle compliance, including sending the information sheet. However, the Government has confirmed that even if the landlord also provides it, the agent must send it too. Tenant-find or rent collection only: The agent may have no obligation to serve the document, meaning the landlord would need to do so directly.

One notable exemption applies to resident landlords who rent a room to lodgers in their own home — they are not required to provide the sheet.

What Does the Act Change More Broadly?

The Renters' Rights Act introduces a number of important protections for tenants in England, including:

Abolition of fixed-term tenancies , replaced with rolling periodic tenancies — meaning tenants are no longer locked into long contracts

, replaced with rolling periodic tenancies — meaning tenants are no longer locked into long contracts An end to Section 21 'no-fault' evictions — landlords must now provide a legally recognised reason to end a tenancy

— landlords must now provide a legally recognised reason to end a tenancy The right for tenants to give two months' notice to end their tenancy at any time

to end their tenancy at any time Greater protections against retaliatory eviction when tenants raise complaints about poor conditions or unreasonable rent increases

when tenants raise complaints about poor conditions or unreasonable rent increases The right to challenge rent increases at a tribunal

What Should Landlords Do Now?

If you are a landlord with an existing tenancy agreement, you should:

Download the official PDF from the Government's website immediately Confirm with your letting agent (if applicable) that the document has been or will be sent to tenants before 31 May Send the document directly if you manage the property yourself or if your agent only provides a limited service Keep a record that the sheet was sent and when, in case compliance is queried later

Access and download the exact Renters Rights Act Official Information Sheet here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.