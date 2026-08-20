Can Dependants Of UK Visa Holders Work In The UK?

Most dependent partners of UK work visa holders can work in the UK without sponsorship. They can usually take full-time or part-time employment, change employers, become self-employed or establish a business.

The principal immigration restriction is that they must not work as a professional sportsperson, including as a professional sports coach.

However, “dependant visa” is not one uniform immigration category. The precise conditions depend on the conditions recorded on the dependant’s immigration permission. Dependants should therefore check their eVisa before starting work.

Key points

Most dependent partners can work without employer sponsorship.

Full-time, part-time and temporary employment are generally permitted.

Self-employment, freelance work and voluntary work are usually allowed.

There is normally no immigration limit on weekly working hours.

Professional sport and professional sports coaching are prohibited.

Employers must complete a valid right-to-work check.

Work permission normally lasts only while the dependant’s immigration permission remains valid.

Student dependant rules require additional care.

Can a UK dependant visa holder work?

Usually, yes.

For example, the current Skilled Worker rules permit a dependent partner to undertake work, including self-employment and voluntary work. The main immigration exception is employment as a professional sportsperson, including as a professional sports coach.

Similar work conditions apply to dependants under several other immigration routes such as GBM Senior or Specialist Worker visa, although the wording of the relevant rules should always be checked.

A dependent partner can generally:

work full-time or part-time;

work for more than one employer;

accept permanent or fixed-term employment;

undertake agency or contract work;

become self-employed;

provide freelance services;

establish and operate a business;

undertake voluntary work; and

change jobs without making a new visa application.

These permissions are confirmed in the relevant route rules. For example, paragraph SW 36.3 of Appendix Skilled Worker permits work, self-employment and voluntary work for Skilled Worker dependants.

Does a dependant need visa sponsorship to work?

No. A person with valid dependant permission that permits them to work in the UK does not require employer sponsorship.

The employer therefore does not need to:

assign a Certificate of Sponsorship;

pay the Immigration Skills Charge;

satisfy the Skilled Worker salary rules;

confirm that the role is in an eligible occupation code; or

undertake sponsor reporting for that person.

The employer must still complete a valid right-to-work check before employment begins.

What work can a dependant undertake?

Type of work Usually permitted? Important points Full-time employment Yes No general immigration cap on weekly hours Part-time employment Yes More than one job is normally permitted Permanent employment Yes No Skilled Worker sponsorship required Fixed-term or agency work Yes Ordinary employment laws still apply Freelance work Yes Tax and reporting obligations must be met Self-employment Yes The person may need to register with HMRC Operating a limited company Yes Company, tax and regulatory rules still apply Voluntary work Yes Expressly permitted under many work routes Professional sport No Includes employment as a professional sportsperson Professional sports coaching No Expressly prohibited under the relevant rules Medical or dental training Generally yes The former immigration restriction has been removed Accessing public funds Usually no This is a benefit restriction, not a form of employment

This is a general overview. The conditions displayed in the person’s eVisa should always be checked before employment begins.

Can a dependant work full-time?

Yes. In most cases, a dependant whose immigration permission allows them to work in the UK can work full-time.

The 20-hour-per-week restriction does not generally apply to dependants. This restriction is more commonly associated with certain Student visa holders during term time.

A dependant can also work more hours than the main visa holder, provided their immigration permission allows them to work and they comply with UK employment law and the terms of their employment contract.

Can a dependant have more than one job?

Yes. A dependant whose permission allows work can generally:

hold two or more jobs;

combine employment with freelance work;

change employer without Home Office approval; or

leave one job and begin another without obtaining a new visa.

Unlike a sponsored Skilled Worker, a dependant is not normally tied to a particular employer, job title or occupation code.

Can a dependant be self-employed?

Yes. The Immigration Rules for routes such as Skilled Worker expressly include self-employment within the work that dependants may undertake.

Depending on the business structure, the person may be able to:

register as a sole trader;

work as an independent contractor;

provide freelance services;

establish a limited company;

become a director or shareholder; or

employ other workers.

Immigration permission is only one part of the process. The person must also comply with the relevant tax, company, licensing and regulatory requirements.

For example, a self-employed person may need to register with HMRC and complete Self Assessment. A limited company will usually need to be registered with Companies House and meet its filing and accounting obligations.

Example: starting a consultancy

Priya comes to the UK as the dependent partner of a Skilled Worker. Her eVisa confirms that work is permitted.

She wants to provide digital marketing services to UK and overseas clients. She can generally operate as a sole trader or establish a limited company without applying for an Innovator Founder or Skilled Worker visa.

However, she must still choose an appropriate business structure, comply with UK tax requirements and obtain any licences or professional authorisations required for her activities.

What work is prohibited?

For most dependants who are permitted to work in the UK, there are very few restrictions on the type of work they can do. However, they are generally not permitted to work as a professional sportsperson or sports coach.

Whether an activity amounts to professional sport can be more complicated than whether the person is being paid. The immigration definition can take account of matters such as the level at which the person participates and whether they have an established professional or semi-professional sporting background.

Someone considering paid competitive sport or professional coaching should obtain advice before accepting the role.

Can dependants work as doctors or dentists in training?

Yes. A Skilled Worker dependant can work as a doctor or dentist in training. The current Immigration Rules do not prohibit this type of employment.

Dependants are generally permitted to work in the UK, including on a self-employed basis. The main restriction is that they cannot work as a professional sportsperson or sports coach.

They must, of course, meet any professional or regulatory requirements applicable to the role, such as the appropriate registration and qualification requirements.

Can dependants of Student visa holders work?

Yes. A dependent partner of a Student is generally permitted to work in the UK, including full-time. They are not subject to the same weekly working-hour restrictions that may apply to the Student.

There are, however, limited exceptions. A dependant may not be permitted to work where they are extending their permission as a dependant and the Student is applying to study:

a new full-time course of less than nine months, subject to an exception where the Student is continuing a course for which they were previously granted at least nine months’ permission; or

a new full-time course below degree level.

A dependent partner of a Student is also not permitted to work as a professional sportsperson, including as a sports coach.

Employers should always check the inpidual’s current right to work and any conditions attached to their immigration permission before employment begins.

Are dependant work hours restricted?

Most dependent partners who are permitted to work do not have an immigration limit on the number of hours they can work.

They may normally:

work full-time;

work overtime;

work variable shifts;

hold more than one job; or

combine employment with self-employment.

Ordinary employment rules still apply, including working-time, health and safety, minimum-wage and contractual requirements.