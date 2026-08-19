How To Apply For A Long-Term UK Visitor Visa

A long-term UK Standard Visitor visa permits multiple visits during a validity period of two, five or 10 years. It does not permit the holder to remain in the UK continuously: each visit is limited to a maximum of six months, and the holder must also not use frequent or successive visits to make the UK their main home.

This guide explains who can apply, the requirements that must be met, how UK Visas & Immigration (UKVI) assesses genuine visitor intentions, the application process, current fees and the principal risks of applying for a long-term visa.

1. Overview of the UK Long-Term Standard Visitor Visa

The long-term visa is a form of the Standard Visitor visa. An applicant may request entry clearance valid for two, five or 10 years, allowing multiple journeys to the UK during that period. The maximum stay for each visit is six months.

A long-term visa can be useful for a person who expects to visit the UK regularly, for example to see family or friends or to undertake permitted business activities. It avoids the need to make a fresh visa application before each journey. However, it is not a route to residence and does not guarantee admission on every visit. Eligibility as a visitor will still be assessed at the border.

2. Who Can Apply for a Long-Term Standard Visitor Visa?

Both visa nationals and non-visa nationals can apply for a long-term Standard Visitor visa. The practical position differs according to nationality and circumstances:

A visa national must obtain visitor entry clearance before travelling to the UK.

A non-visa national can normally seek permission to enter as a visitor on arrival and does not usually need a visit visa for a stay of up to six months. A non-visa national may nevertheless choose to apply for entry clearance in advance, including a long-term visa.

Depending on nationality and other circumstances, a person may need a visa, an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), or neither before travel. An ETA is permission to travel, not permission to enter. A person who already holds valid visitor entry clearance does not also need an ETA.

You should check whether you need a visa, an ETA or neither before applying or travelling.

3. Requirements for a Long-Term Standard Visitor Visa

A long-term applicant must meet the same core Visitor Rules as any other Standard Visitor and must not fall for refusal under Part Suitability. UKVI must be satisfied that the applicant is a genuine visitor who:

will leave the UK at the end of each visit;

will not live in the UK for extended periods through frequent or successive visits, or make the UK their main home;

is genuinely seeking entry for a purpose permitted under the Visitor route;

will not undertake prohibited activities; and

has sufficient funds for all reasonable costs of the visit without working or accessing public funds, including return or onward travel, dependants and planned activities.

The application should also address any relevant suitability issue, including previous immigration breaches, deception, criminality or other conduct considered under Part Suitability.

4. Explaining Why a Long-Term Visa Is Appropriate

There is no separate Immigration Rule requiring an applicant to prove a recurring need. Nevertheless, the requested two, five or 10-year duration should make sense in light of the applicant’s circumstances and anticipated travel so explaining and evidencing this need is helpful.

The application should explain the likely pattern and purpose of repeat visits and why the applicant will continue to maintain their main home and personal, social and economic life outside the UK. The explanation should be consistent with employment, business, family responsibilities, finances and previous travel. It can also address whether there are likely to be any changes in the applicant’s circumstances over the duration of the visa.

5. Permitted Activities During Later Visits

The purpose of every visit does not have to be identical. Over the life of a long-term visa, a person may undertake different permitted activities over time, such as tourism, visiting family or attending qualifying business engagements, provided each visit remains within the Visitor Rules.

The holder must not work in the UK unless an activity is expressly permitted, access public funds, or use repeated visits to live in the UK. Activity-specific conditions should be checked before each journey.

6. Factors UKVI Considers When Assessing a Genuine Visitor

UKVI considers the application as a whole. Relevant factors commonly include:

immigration history in the UK and elsewhere, including previous compliance;

the number, length and pattern of previous UK visits;

financial circumstances and the credibility of the proposed funding;

family, social and economic circumstances;

personal and economic ties to the country of residence;

the credibility and consistency of the stated reasons for visiting; and

the cumulative time spent in the UK compared with time spent outside the UK.

There is no fixed rule stating that every visitor may spend six months in any 12-month period. A six-month stay can be lawful as an individual visit, but the overall pattern must not show that the person is living in the UK through frequent or successive visits.

7. Common Red Flags That May Lead to Refusal

The Visit caseworker guidance gives a non-exhaustive list of matters that may cause UKVI to doubt whether an applicant is genuine. These include:

limited family, social or economic ties outside the UK combined with strong UK connections;

previous non-compliance or attempted deception by the applicant, sponsor or another relevant party;

material discrepancies between the form, documents and previous applications;

information that cannot be verified;

reasons for travel or supporting evidence that lack credibility;

a proposed travel pattern suggesting that the UK will become the applicant’s main home; and

items found in luggage at the border that contradict the stated purpose of the visit.

No single factor automatically determines the outcome of an application or decision at the border. The decision maker assesses the evidence, circumstances and overall credibility of the application.

8. How to Apply for a Long-Term Standard Visitor Visa

Step 1: Check whether a visa is required and choose the duration

Confirm whether you need a visa, an ETA or neither. Consider whether a two, five or 10-year visa is proportionate to your expected travel and circumstances.

Step 2: Complete the online visit visa application

Apply from outside the UK using the specified online form. A visitor application may be made at an overseas location designated to accept such applications; you should be legally present in the country or territory where you apply.

Step 3: Pay the application fee

Pay the fee for the requested duration. Each applicant, including each family member, requires a separate application and fee.

Step 4: Prove your identity and provide biometrics

Follow the identity and biometric instructions given by the application service. This will usually involve an appointment at a visa application centre and the presentation of a passport or other identity document.

Step 5: Provide supporting documents and await the decision

Upload or provide documents in the manner directed. The evidence should corroborate the application form and address the purpose of the first visit, anticipated repeat travel, finances, accommodation, ties, previous compliance and any relevant risk issues.

9. Long-Term Visitor Visa Fees and Processing Times

At 18 August 2026, the application fees are:

Visa duration Application fee Up to 6 months £135 2 years £506 5 years £903 10 years £1,128

Fees can change, so check the current visa fees immediately before applying. The fee is for the application and is not refunded merely because UKVI grants a shorter visa than requested.

A Standard Visitor application is usually decided within three weeks after the applicant has applied online, proved their identity and provided the required documents. Faster services may be available in some locations for an additional fee, but availability and timings should be checked when applying.

10. Risks of a Long-Term Standard Visitor Visa Application

Refusal and limited challenge rights

An ordinary visitor refusal normally carries neither a right of appeal nor administrative review. A right of appeal may arise where the decision refuses a human rights claim. Depending on the reasons and evidence, the appropriate next step may be a carefully prepared fresh application; where the decision is arguably unlawful, judicial review may be relevant. The correct remedy is fact-sensitive and you may wish to seek legal advice on next steps.

A shorter visa may be granted

UKVI may grant a shorter visa if the Visitor Rules are met but the decision maker has concerns about issuing entry clearance for the requested duration. No full or partial refund is guaranteed for the fee difference.

Continuing compliance and possible cancellation

A long-term visa does not guarantee admission on every journey. The holder must continue to satisfy the Visitor Rules whenever they travel. If later conduct or a pattern of visits shows that the person is using the visa to make the UK their main home, they may be refused entry and existing entry clearance or permission may be cancelled. This may also affect future immigration applications.

11. Contact Our Immigration Barristers

For expert advice and assistance with an application for a long-term Standard Visitor visa, contact our Immigration Barristers on 020 3617 9173 or complete our enquiry form below.

12. Frequently Asked Questions: How to Apply for a Long-Term UK Visitor Visa

What is a long-term UK Standard Visitor visa?

It is a multiple-entry Standard Visitor entry clearance valid for two, five or 10 years. Each visit is limited to a maximum of six months and this permission cannot be used to make the UK the holder’s home.

Can a non-visa national apply for a long-term Standard Visitor visa?

Yes. A non-visa national does not usually need a visit visa for a stay of up to six months but may choose to apply for entry clearance in advance, including a long-term visa. The application must still satisfy all Visitor Rules.

How long can I stay in the UK on each visit?

A long-term Standard Visitor visa permits a maximum stay of six months on each visit. The validity of the visa does not permit a continuous two, five or 10-year stay.

Is there a six-month-in-12-month rule for UK visitors?

No fixed rule in Appendix V: Visitor says that every visitor may spend six months in any 12-month period. UKVI considers the whole travel pattern, including the length and frequency of visits, time spent outside the UK and whether the UK appears to have become the person’s main home.

Must every visit have the same purpose?

No. The purpose can change over the life of a long-term visa, provided each visit involves one or more permitted activities and the holder continues to meet the Visitor Rules.

What evidence should I provide?

Evidence should be tailored to the application and corroborate the form. It may cover the purpose of the first visit, expected repeat travel, employment or business, finances, accommodation, family circumstances, previous compliance and continuing ties outside the UK.

How much does a long-term UK Visitor visa cost?

On 18 August 2026, the fee is £506 for two years, £903 for five years and £1,128 for 10 years. The six-month fee is £135. Fees should be checked again immediately before applying.

Can UKVI grant a shorter visa than I requested?

Yes. UKVI may grant a shorter visa if it has concerns about issuing entry clearance for the requested duration.

Can I appeal if my long-term Visitor visa is refused?

Usually not. An ordinary visitor refusal normally has no appeal right or administrative review. An appeal may arise if a human rights claim is refused; a fresh application or judicial review may be considered in other cases, depending on the refusal reasons.