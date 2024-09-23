self

🌟Embark on a journey of understanding the key differences and benefits between Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) and British citizenship with Kajal Nayee, a seasoned solicitor at Latitude Law. This video demystifies the paths to securing your status in the UK, the freedoms associated with each, and how to effectively transition to British citizenship. Whether you're seeking comprehensive rights or international mobility, learn how British citizenship can enhance your life and legacy.

Originally published 15 March 2024

