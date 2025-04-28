What Is FinTech's Central Role In The UK's Growth Strategy And How Are The Government And FCA Supporting The Sector?

The UK government has set out a bold strategy aimed at furthering economic growth and reinforcing the UK's standing as a leader in financial innovation. A central focus of this approach is fostering an environment that supports fintech development and attracts investment in the sector.

According to the UK Department for Business and Trade, the UK is currently home to 37 fintech unicorns, the second highest number globally after the United States.1 Statistics published by Innovate Finance, the industry body representing UK FinTech, reveal how the UK attracted $3.6 billion in investment in 2024 despite tough market conditions, ranking it second worldwide, and first in Europe, for FinTech funding.2

As FinTech investment offers a clear pathway to innovation, job creation and skills development, boosting the UK's overall competitiveness, the Government has made clear that regulation must be proportionate and effective, 'allowing firms of all sizes to compete, innovate and grow', creating a 'stable, attractive environment which encourages businesses to establish and expand in the UK, while adequately protecting consumers'.

In a letter to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in November 2024, Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, recognised the 'good work' the FCA had already undertaken to support the government's growth mission, including the 'bold and ambitious approach to reforming the UK's Listing Rules and the work undertaken to launch the Private Investment Securities and Capital Exchange System (PISCES)'. 3

However, she made it clear that there was still much to be done, requesting the FCA to review its Handbook as a priority, to identify how existing regulation can be streamlined. The Government is obviously keen to cut down on what it considers unnecessary regulatory burdens, while maintaining important consumer safeguards.

In response, Nikhil Rathi, the Chief Executive of the FCA, highlighted a series of reforms the FCA had already introduced, some in conjunction with the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), including the removal of the bonus cap, proposed adjustments to the remuneration framework to enhance competitiveness and changes to the Prospectus Regime.

He further set out the FCA's plans to prioritise pro-growth regulatory initiatives, including progressing a digital securities sandbox, avoiding additional regulations for Artificial Intelligence by relying on existing frameworks, delivering the 'National Payments Vision', shortening timescales for authorisation and generally reducing the regulatory burden on firms by removing unnecessary regulation and decreasing the amount of data some firms are currently required to provide. 4

The FCA's newly published Five-Year Strategy 2025–2030 goes on to mention that "supporting innovation and competition in the interests of consumers" is central to its priorities, reinforcing the regulator's commitment to fostering a platform for high-quality financial services to flourish.5 To achieve this, the FCA's strategy will focus on being a smarter regulator, supporting growth, helping consumers and fighting crime.

A smarter approach to regulation

The UK's regulatory adjustment does not represent a weakening of standards, but rather a move towards more proportionate and outcomes-based oversight. This supports the government's Smarter Regulation agenda, as outlined by the Department for Business and Trade and HM treasury, which seeks to adapt or remove redundant EU rules, streamline reporting requirements and ensure that regulation is only used when necessary and designed to be as simple as possible.6

Growth-enabling developments: payments, open banking, and competition

The FCA's 2025–2030 strategy also highlights the integration of the Payment Systems Regulator into its framework, enhancing supervisory coherence and strengthening oversight of the rapidly evolving payments landscape. It has renewed its support for Open Banking initiatives, to have data-driven financial innovation that benefits consumers and reduces market inefficiencies.7

Key areas of review include the development of Variable Recurring Payments (VRPs) which allow consumers to authorise recurring payments with greater control and flexibility. Additionally, the FCA is trying to create a long-term regulatory framework for open banking, aiming to unlock its full potential and future opportunities, as outlined in the April 2025 Regulatory Initiatives Grid. 8

These changes support the FCA's wider aim to encourage fair competition, which it sees as important for economic growth. The regulator also wants to make the UK a more attractive place for fintech companies and global investors alike to venture and grow.

What is the impact on consumers?

Following the introduction of the Consumer Duty in 2023, which places a high-level obligation on firms to act to ensure they are delivering good outcomes for retail customers throughout the entire customer lifecycle, the FCA has initiated a review of its wider rulebook. In its July 2024 Call for Input, the FCA asked stakeholders to identify areas of excessive complexity or duplication that might be streamlined.9

The aim is not to water down regulation, but to reinforce it by removing prescriptive requirements that may no longer be necessary by virtue of the introduction of the Consumer Duty, enabling firms to innovate, grow and advance competition in the interests of consumers. The FCA has since committed to withdrawing hundreds of supervisory publications and over 100 pages of guidance, ensuring firms are empowered to innovate while still being held accountable for outcomes.

Regulatory proportionality and enforcement

This pragmatic stance continues with the FCA rowing back on its proposals for greater transparency in enforcement investigations. In late 2024, the FCA suggested disclosing the identities of firms under investigation where the disclosure would meet the 'public interest' test.

Following broad feedback and industry concerns over the potential impact of such announcements on business, the FCA confirmed in March 2025 that it would not be proceeding with the proposals, choosing instead to maintain a high threshold for such disclosures and only publicising investigations in exceptional circumstances.10

The move to abandon these plans shows an understanding by the FCA that they could unfairly prejudice businesses and individuals, particularly since many investigations do not lead to enforcement action.11 By steering clear of such draconian measures, the FCA aims to create a more business-friendly environment for companies to grow, while maintaining high regulatory standards.

What are the implications for fintech and UK investment?

Whilst the FCA has embraced the government's agenda to promote growth and competitiveness, it has been cautious in its approach to deregulation. In his testimony before UK Parliament's Treasury Committee in December 2024, the FCA Chair Ashley Alder cautioned against a "race to the bottom", highlighting the dangers of pursuing a deregulatory agenda and reaffirming the regulator's intent to maintain a high standard of market integrity in international regulatory frameworks; underscoring that despite a strategic shift towards more flexible, outcomes-based regulation, the FCA intends to maintain the core principles that underpin trust in the UK's financial markets.

The FCA's new approach is all about creating a proportionate regulatory framework and adapting rules to ensure the UK remains competitive while maintaining high regulatory standards through its outcomes-based approach. By aiming to support growth while upholding high regulatory standards, the UK should be a more attractive place to do business and attract investment, strengthening its role as a hub for financial innovation.

