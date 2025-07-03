Building Purposeful Legal Careers: Innovation, Adaptability, And In-house Counsel's Future

The legal profession, long associated with tradition and precedent, is undergoing a transformation as profound as any in its history. Technological innovation, shifting business expectations, and the relentless drive for efficiency are reshaping the landscape for in-house legal teams. The question facing today's legal counsel is not whether to adapt, but how.

From cost center to strategic partner

Gone are the days when in-house legal teams could content themselves with dispensing legal advice from the sidelines. Modern businesses demand more: legal counsel must now offer commercial insight, manage risk with nuance, and demonstrate tangible value. The rise of legal operations teams is emblematic of this shift, as corporations seek to harness data and technology to inform decision-making and optimize performance. Legal is no longer a cost center; it is a strategic partner.

The technological imperative

Despite the promise of technology, many in-house teams have yet to reap its full benefits. Investment often flows first to revenue-generating departments, leaving legal to make do with legacy systems. Yet the tide is turning. Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are beginning to reshape the delivery of legal services, from contract analysis to risk assessment and document review. Generative AI tools, in particular, are poised to provide not just productivity gains, but also deeper insights into resource allocation, risk management, and business operations.

This technological evolution will inevitably alter the structure of legal teams. As routine tasks are automated, the composition of legal departments will change. As noted by Nancy Rademaker at a recent CLOC conference, the future may well see humans leading teams of AI agents, with the size and skillset of legal teams evolving accordingly.

Emerging roles and new skillsets

As technology takes over more routine tasks, new roles are emerging at the intersection of law, business, and technology. Legal process engineers, for example, apply scientific rigor to improve workflows, deploying technology and cost-effective resources to drive efficiency. Change management experts guide teams through the cultural and behavioral shifts required by new processes and tools. Technologists and data scientists—once rare in legal circles—are now integral, managing everything from AI implementation to cybersecurity. Project managers and flexible resource managers (such as those offered by Peerpoint) bring systematic efficiency and agile workforce planning to complex legal matters.

Strategies for the modern in-house lawyer

Success in this dynamic environment demands more than legal expertise. Continuous learning, cross-functional collaboration, and agility are now prerequisites for a purposeful career. What strategies can the in-house counsel deploy to help drive change?

Connect to a broader strategy

Legal professionals must understand how their work connects to the broader business strategy. What tasks should the legal team perform? What should it stop doing? Does it have the right skills? A clear-eyed assessment of these questions is essential, particularly as technology changes the nature of legal work. For example, teams historically focused on contract review must now become proficient users of AI tools, while also developing the ability to tackle more complex, value-adding tasks, such as supporting growth in private credit or other areas.

Develop a tech strategy

Legal professionals should anticipate which tasks are likely to be carried out using technology over the next five years. This foresight will help the legal team to create an effective technology strategy. Although this strategy will need to be revised as technology advances, any updates should focus on the evolving nature of the tasks themselves, rather than simply reacting to new technologies.

Audit the skills of the team

That tech strategy should also enable legal teams to assess whether they have the necessary skills to adapt and deliver. The development of judgment and decision-making skills is paramount. As generative AI makes "black letter law" more accessible, legal leaders must cultivate business acumen, negotiation, and people skills—attributes not easily replicated by machines. This requires a radical rethink of training programs, with a greater emphasis on commercial awareness and broader business understanding, rather than narrow legal specialisms. Examples of how this may be executed:

Enable employees to work in different parts of the business to develop understanding and context.

Break down hierarchy in teams: ensure that Gen Z is working with Baby Boomers (and the generations in between)—not just occasionally, but as a matter of course.

Demand more in-person interaction (the argument against working from home).

Recognize and enable career agility

Linear career paths are giving way to more fluid trajectories, with opportunities to pivot and develop new expertise. The most effective champions of change are often those who have worked across different roles and disciplines, bringing a breadth of experience that is critical in times of transformation.

Make training relevant

Too often, technology training is generic and fails to address the specific needs of legal teams, leading to poor adoption and even resistance. Training should be relevant, with a focus on developing the broader skills required for the future.

Cross-fertilize ideas

Engaging with colleagues across silos and with external partners can spark innovation and ensure that teams stay abreast of change. Legal teams often are not aware of what tech is available in other parts of the business, which may help them. Vendors can offer valuable insights into the deployment of new technologies across similar organizations.

Aligning with purpose is crucial

Studies show that younger generations seek to connect their work with a broader purpose. This means working for organizations committed to social responsibility, learning and development, and a sense of community. It also means understanding the "why" behind each task, fostering an environment where curiosity and judgment are encouraged.

Fostering a culture of experimentation

Innovation requires a willingness to experiment—and to learn from failure. Lawyers are, by nature, risk-averse, but a culture that celebrates experimentation and treats failure as a learning opportunity is essential for progress. This is particularly true as legal teams explore the potential of new technologies and processes.

Set up an internal disruptor

Organizations must also create space for internal disruptors—teams or inpiduals tasked with finding and testing disruptive technologies. Initiatives such as technology hubs and innovation groups can provide the necessary environment for collaboration between legal teams, business, and tech innovators, accelerating digital transformation.

Ensure you have the right support: Using legal process engineers, technologists and change mangers to help the team keep evolving.

The road ahead

The future of legal work will be shaped by those who are proactive, adaptable, and committed to lifelong learning. By embracing innovation, fostering collaboration, and aligning with purpose, in-house legal professionals can build meaningful careers that add real value to their organizations and clients. The challenge is formidable, but the opportunity is greater still.

