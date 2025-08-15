Legal Aid Agency: Cyber Attacks – Can You Still Access Legal Aid? (14 August 2025)

Increased staff workload with no additional compensation (as delays are treated as non-recoverable office overheads)

Months after the Legal Aid Agency confirmed that personal data belonging to hundreds of thousands of legal aid applicants in England and Wales — dating back to 2010 — was accessed and downloaded in a major cyber-attack, large parts of the system remain offline.

While services are rebuilt, some lawyers remain unable to access case records or submit bills, particularly in civil matters, what does this mean for clients now and in the future.

Child Care caseworker Nina Brinklow discusses the recent cyber-attacks and examines how the guidance has changed on making applications, since the LAA's online portal is inaccessible and is likely to remain so for the foreseeable future.

What Is Legal Aid?

Legal Aid is a government-funded service designed to help people cover legal costs for advice, mediation, and representation in courts or tribunals. It supports those who may be vulnerable due to abuse, discrimination, forced marriage, or criminal allegations, ensuring that justice is accessible regardless of financial means.

More than free legal services, Legal Aid is a commitment to fairness and equality within the justice system.

Who Qualifies for Legal Aid?

Eligibility is determined through three key assessments:

Financial Means Test

Your income, savings, and benefits are assessed. Individuals receiving certain benefits (e.g. Universal Credit) may automatically qualify. Others may receive partial aid, with contributions toward legal costs if above the income threshold.

Type of Legal Issue

Legal Aid is available in specific areas such as:

Family law matters involving domestic abuse or child protection:

Care Proceedings including discharge of orders in the future.

Child Arrangements Order

Specific Issue Order

Prohibited Steps Orders

Female Genital Mutilation

Forced Marriage Protection Orders

Special Guardianship Orders

For private law children matters, proof of domestic violence or risk to children is essential.

Merit Test

The case must have a reasonable chance of success and justify the use of public funding.

Once the provider firm submits the application (along with financial documents and case details), the Legal Aid Agency reviews it for eligibility. Work on the case begins only after formal approval — applications may take a few weeks to process.

Children in Care Proceedings and their parents or carers with Parental Responsibility automatically qualify.

??The 2025 Cyber-Attack

On 23 April 2025, the Legal Aid Agency experienced a significant cyber-attack, exposing more than a decade's worth of sensitive applicant data — including personal and financial information.

Immediate Impact

Digital services used by Legal Aid providers were disabled. Providers lost access to:

Active applications and certificates

Payment requests

Permission systems for case work

The Agency initially predicted a short-term shutdown.

Further Revelations

On 16 May 2025, the breach was found to be more extensive. Affected data included:

Names and contact details

Dates of birth

National Insurance numbers

Criminal and employment history

Financial records

Applicants were informed and advised to take protective steps.

Transition to Paper-Based Applications

Due to the outage, online processes were replaced with a paper-based system — significantly slower and more labour-intensive. Key challenges include:

No way to submit or amend applications online

Uncertainty over pre-shutdown applications

Increased staff workload with no additional compensation (as delays are treated as non-recoverable office overheads)

Updated Guidance from the Legal Aid Agency

As of June, the Agency has issued new guidance for providers:

Systems may be partially restored by September

Until then, applications must include:

Civil means assessment forms Financial documentation Statements of case Valid domestic abuse evidence Court documents and barrister's opinions (if relevant) Opponent statements or expert reports (as applicable)



Can You Still Access Legal Aid?

Yes — Legal Aid is still available. While the process may take longer due to the system disruption, support remains in place to help those who qualify.

If you would like more information or assistance with funding applications, we encourage you to get in touch. Justice should never be out of reach.

