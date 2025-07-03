A New Regime For Stablecoin Issuers- FCA CP25/14

The FCA has laid the foundations for a new conduct and prudential regime for stablecoin issuers and custodians in two of its recent consultation papers.

Addleshaw Goddard is an international law firm, almost 250 years in the making. We're trusted by over 5000 organisations, including 50 FTSE 100 companies, to solve problems, deliver deals, defend rights, comply with regulations and mitigate risk. Our work spans more than 50 areas of business law for clients across multiple industries in over 100 countries worldwide. And while the challenges our clients bring us may vary, we approach and solve them with the same, single-minded focus: finding the smartest way to achieve the biggest impact.

A N EW REGIME FOR STA BLEC OIN ISS UERS

The FCA has laid the foundations for a new conduct and prudential regime for stablecoin issuers and custodians in two of its recent consultation papers.

This briefing covers the key requirements for stablecoin issuers in CP25/14 governing:

the creation, offer and redemption of qualifying stablecoin

of qualifying stablecoin issuer disclosure requirements , and

, and safeguarding of backing assets

THE KE Y RE QUIREMENTS – CRE ATION, OFFER A ND DISC LOS URES

The FCA's proposed regime centres around the core principle that stablecoins must be stable by design. Among the FCA's key proposals are:

an obligation to ensure stablecoins are backed 1:1 and redeemable at par value

the creation of a statutory trust over backing assets in favour of stablecoin holders

requirements on the composition of issuer's backing assets, including an obligation to hold at least 5% of backing assets as on-demand deposits

We provide an overview of some of the other key aspects of the new regime in the next slides.

1. CREATION Issuers must understand and manage the risks with the design and build of their stablecoin

of their stablecoin Issuers must carry out a risk assessment of their stablecoin pre-sale 2. OFFER Stablecoins can only be offered in exchange for money /other qualifying stablecoins

Once issued, stablecoins must be sent immediately and without delay to holder's blockchain address 3. DISCLOSURES Issuers must publish information online on e.g. total number of stablecoins sold, minted and offered /not offered for sale

value of backing assets and expanded backing assets broken down by asset type

description of technology used to support recording / storage of data for the stablecoin

names of the third parties used by the issuer for offer, redemption, stabilisation or safeguarding of backing assets

information on redemption rights including fees, conditions for redemption and payment methods 4. SAFEGUARDING Stablecoins must be backed 1:1 at all times in money or other permitted assets

Backing assets must be segregated from own money and assets

Issuers must appoint an independent third party (not a group entity) to hold the backing assets

(not a group entity) to hold the backing assets Daily reconciliations to validate stablecoins minted and value of backing assets

to validate stablecoins minted and value of backing assets Excesses and shortfalls dealt with within 1 business day

dealt with within 1 business day Statutory trust over backing assets for benefit of stablecoin holders

over backing assets for benefit of stablecoin holders Two types of backing asset: "core backing assets" and "expanded backing assets".

"core backing assets" and "expanded backing assets". All issuers must hold core backing assets – short-term deposits and shortterm government debt instruments

– short-term deposits and shortterm government debt instruments Expanded backing assets include e.g. longer-term debt instruments that mature in 1+years. Additional requirements apply.

include e.g. longer-term debt instruments that mature in 1+years. Additional requirements apply. Firms using expanded backing assets must comply with backing assets composition ratio (BACR) 5. REDEMPTION Stablecoin holders must have a right to redeem at any time and at par , irrespective of the value of backing asset pool

, irrespective of the value of backing asset pool Stablecoins can only be redeemed for money . Issuers cannot accept other assets, including cryptocurrency or other stablecoin

. Issuers cannot accept other assets, including cryptocurrency or other stablecoin Redemption rights must be set out in customer T&Cs and conditions for redemption must not be difficult to meet

and conditions for redemption must not be difficult to meet Redemption rights must be transferable to new holders of the stablecoin

to new holders of the stablecoin Stablecoins must be redeemed by end of business day after receiving a 'valid request' . Rights to delay in limited circumstances such as AML requirements.

. Rights to delay in limited circumstances such as AML requirements. Issuers must suspend the holder's right to redeem in certain cases, such as where there is a threat to the integrity of the stablecoin.

WHAT COMES NE XT?

The FCA's consultation ends on 31 July 2025, but the final rules are due in 2026.

This is so that the FCA can align the new rules with feedback from other consultations due to be published later this year.

Once implemented, the new rules in CP25/14 will be introduced through amendments to the FCA's Client Assets Sourcebook (CASS) and a new Cryptoasset Sourcebook (CRYPTO).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.