AI In Healthcare: Turning Awareness Into Action With Risk Assessments

Last month, our article on AI governance in healthcare became one of the week's most-read pieces on Mondaq. The takeaway was clear: healthcare leaders are paying attention to the ethical, security, and compliance challenges AI brings.

Healthcare leaders turn AI awareness into action with risk assessments

During our recent webinar with Granite GRC, AI Governance in Healthcare: How Compliance Teams Can Manage Risk and Stay Ahead, attendees from hospitals, outpatient networks, digital health innovators, and service providers joined the conversation. The discussion was lively. The questions were pointed. The poll results told a story: while over a third of organizations have already conducted an AI-specific risk assessment in the past year, many others are still only planning to.

"The healthcare organizations that avoid the big headlines aren't lucky – they're intentional. They've made AI governance part of their everyday risk and compliance program." - Granite GRC, Jeffrey B. Miller Esq, Director-in-Charge

Why AI risk assessments are the missing link

AI risk assessments turn awareness into tangible action. They're the bridge between knowing AI has risks – bias, data integrity issues, opaque algorithms – and putting safeguards in place.

In healthcare, those standards are exceptionally high. HIPAA compliance, patient safety, vendor management, and regulatory scrutiny all demand a more tailored approach than AI governance in other industries.

"Risk and compliance leaders can't be brought in after the fact. An AI risk assessment isn't a rubber stamp – it's a structured process that ensures decisions about AI are aligned with ethical, legal, and operational standards from day one." - Granite GRC, Clivetty Martinez, PhD, Director, Compliance and Privacy Services

Core elements of an effective AI risk assessment in healthcare

An AI-specific risk assessment ensures your AI strategy is ethical, compliant, and operationally sound. Start with these foundational elements:

Identify potential sources of bias in data and algorithms - Review datasets and algorithm design to uncover possible bias that could impact outcomes and patient safety.

- Review datasets and algorithm design to uncover possible bias that could impact outcomes and patient safety. Confirm data integrity and security safeguards - Ensure the AI system's data is accurate, protected, and compliant with HIPAA and other privacy regulations.

- Ensure the AI system's data is accurate, protected, and compliant with HIPAA and other privacy regulations. Evaluate vendor risk and oversight mechanisms - Assess contracts, performance monitoring, and vendor governance to maintain control over third-party AI tools.

Advanced best practices for AI risk assessment in healthcare

Once the foundation is in place, enhance your assessment with these additional measures:

Map AI use cases to applicable healthcare regulations - Align each AI application to relevant laws, standards, and ethical guidelines for your jurisdiction.

- Align each AI application to relevant laws, standards, and ethical guidelines for your jurisdiction. Ensure cross-functional review - Involve compliance, clinical, IT, and legal teams to provide diverse perspectives and oversight.

- Involve compliance, clinical, IT, and legal teams to provide diverse perspectives and oversight. Include ongoing monitoring and periodic reassessment - Track AI performance over time and reassess regularly to ensure sustained compliance and safety.

From compliance burden to strategic advantage

NAVEX and Granite GRC have seen firsthand how collaboration between risk, compliance, and operational leaders turns AI governance from a compliance burden into a strategic advantage. Organizations can move from reactive firefighting to proactive resilience through governance frameworks, training, and culture-building tools.

Your next step: from awareness to action

Turning awareness into action starts here. Catch the webinar replay for real-world examples, schedule a consultation with Granite GRC to map your next steps, and see how NAVEX healthcare compliance management software supports stronger, smarter compliance programs.

And if you're ready for an in-person conversation, join us this October in Philadelphia for a regional event with Granite GRC and NAVEX. We'll explore ethical healthcare leadership in the AI era and share practical tools to strengthen your compliance culture – more details to come!

