DigitalFrontiers Podcast: AI, Law And Technology Insights (Podcast)

We're excited to launch our new #DigitalFrontiers podcast, bringing together influential voices to share their expert insights and practical wisdom on the intersection of law, AI and emerging technology.

Hosted by our Partner and technology law expert Richard Nicholas, #DigitalFrontiers features down-to-earth conversations with leaders from the legal sector and beyond, exploring the human side of AI innovation and digital transformation.

Episode 1: Boardrooms, AI and better decisions

What if your board meetings had a relentless, unbiased memory that asked the questions everyone else missed? In this conversation with Richard Nicholas and Non-Executive Director and Educator Shirley Chowdry reveals a practical, five-pillar framework for governing AI that transforms the boardroom from minute-taking to strategic thinking.

Shirley shows how AI can become a live thinking partner that raises decision quality whilst maintaining control over risk, ethics, and accountability. From deploying grounded models that evaluate meetings and challenge groupthink to rethinking core business models, she demonstrates where the real edge lies - not just in efficiency, but in revisiting your value proposition itself.

Drawing on extensive governance experience, Shirley offers concrete guidance on the essentials most organisations overlook: AI's environmental footprint, workforce reskilling as a board-level priority, data lineage and decision audit trails, and practical steps for managing data sovereignty and model concentration risk. Her two-track approach equips both management and directors with AI tools that sharpen debate, ensure auditability, and keep humans firmly in the loop - delivering boards that think bigger, act faster, and earn trust in the age of AI.

