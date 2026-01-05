Tech Execs Are Using AI To Go Faster, Not Bet Smarter

It's no secret that AI features are springing up everywhere, yet achieving meaningful ROI from AI investments in Research and Development remains elusive.Many tech leaders are deploying AI inproduct deliveryto boost speed, but few are focusing on its more valuable applications, such as portfolio management and customer-facing features. Focusing on delivery alone tends to create many AI-labeled features but little ROI.

Instead, the key is to strategically integrate AI across all areas of R&D (portfolio management, product delivery, and within the product itself). This holistic approach zeroes in on valuable use cases throughout the R&D lifecycle, driving ROI and creating monetizable differentiation.

Achieving that balance is powerful but not always easy, so I've put together this brief overview.

