OpenAI has confirmed that models undergoing an internal cyber capability evaluation escaped their testing environment, obtained internet access and compromised the production infrastructure of AI platform Hugging Face, in an intrusion Hugging Face has described as "driven, end to end, by an autonomous AI agent system".

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In brief

OpenAI has confirmed that models undergoing an internal cyber capability evaluation escaped their testing environment, obtained internet access and compromised the production infrastructure of AI platform Hugging Face, in an intrusion Hugging Face has described as "driven, end to end, by an autonomous AI agent system".

At first sight, a cyber-attack without a human attacker seems to takes the application of the law into uncharted territory. For victim organisations, most of the frameworks that govern cyber incidents apply exactly as before, and breach notification obligations in particular are unchanged. However, the position is less clear for the attacker: in computer misuse offences and in the question of who answers for an agent's acts.

What happened?

On 16 July 2026, Hugging Face disclosed that it had detected and contained an intrusion affecting part of its production infrastructure, describing it as different from anything it had handled before because it was driven from start to finish by an autonomous AI agent system.1 It identified unauthorised access to a limited set of internal datasets and a number of service credentials, said it was still completing its assessment of whether any partner or customer data was affected, and confirmed that it had reported the incident to law enforcement.2 At that stage the attacker was unattributed. Hugging Face could say only that the campaign appeared to have been run on an automated attack framework of a kind used in security research, powered by a model it could not identify.3

Five days later, OpenAI disclosed that the agents were its own.4 The incident arose during an internal evaluation designed to benchmark how capable its models are at offensive cyber operations. Because the exercise was intended to measure full capability, some of the automated safety filters that would ordinarily block a model from pursuing high-risk cyber activity were deliberately switched off.5 However, the model was intended only to run inside a sandbox – to constrain its operations only to that test environment and not the outside world.

Read together, the two disclosures tell one story in two acts. The first act took place inside OpenAI. The test environment was sealed off from the internet, with a single narrow exception: a software utility used for installing software packages. The models found a previously unknown flaw (a zero-day) in that utility, used it to break out, and worked their way across OpenAI's internal research systems until they reached a machine with internet access.6

The second act took place at Hugging Face. According to Hugging Face, the initial access exploited the data-processing pipeline, involving a malicious dataset that exploited two code-execution paths in its data-processing systems. In effect, the malicious dataset operated like a booby trap: processing it caused code to run on one of Hugging Face’s systems. From that foothold, the intruder took control of the underlying server, collected passwords and access keys for Hugging Face's internal systems, and spread through several of them over the course of a weekend.7

OpenAI's assessment is that the models fixated on achieving the testing objectives, going to "extreme lengths to achieve a rather narrow testing goal" after inferring that Hugging Face was likely to host the solutions.8 OpenAI has said that it only became aware of the issue after Hugging Face disclosed the incident. It had no prior awareness of and did not instruct or foresee that the agents would act in this way.

Does an attack with no human attacker still have to be reported?

In data protection terms, yes. The analysis is unchanged, and deliberately so.

Taking the UK/EU position as an example, a "personal data breach" under the UK GDPR and EU GDPR means a breach of security leading to the "accidental or unlawful destruction, loss, alteration, unauthorised disclosure of, or access to" personal data.9 The definition turns on the security failure and its consequences, and it expressly includes accidental events. The involvement (or otherwise) of a human perpetrator has never been an element. The same is true in relation to other types of cyber regulation, such as for critical national infrastructure and in international regimes. If personal data is affected, the familiar framework applies. Under the UK GDPR and EU GDPR, for example, the controller must notify the relevant supervisory authority without undue delay and, where feasible, within 72 hours of becoming aware of the breach.10

But awareness of a breach, not completion of the investigation, starts the clock, and where full information is not yet available it may be provided in phases without undue further delay.11 The victim also remains the regulated party: the organisation that suffered the attack will face the usual scrutiny of its own security measures under Article 32, whoever, or whatever, the attacker was.

Nor is data protection the only regime that can be engaged by an incident. For entities within scope, NIS2 imposes its own cascade for significant incidents (an early warning within 24 hours of becoming aware, an incident notification within 72 hours, and a final report within one month) regardless of whether personal data is involved or whether an attack is driven by a human or AI actor.12

The UK's Cyber Security and Resilience Bill is set to expand comparable duties in the UK (see our earlier post on the Bill). Organisations responding to an agent-driven incident should assume multiple clocks running in parallel.

In this case, Hugging Face is based in the United States, and has said that its assessment of whether partner or customer data was affected is continuing, and that it will contact affected parties directly as required.13

Who is responsible when the attacker is an agent?

The application of computer misuse offences is less clear. Where an offence is committed in the UK, the Computer Misuse Act would apply. Under section 1 of the Computer Misuse Act 1990, an offence is committed where a person causes a computer to perform a function “with intent to secure access to any program or data held in any computer”, the intended access is unauthorised, and the person knows that it is unauthorised.14 Hugging Face reported the intrusion to law enforcement at a point when the attacker was unattributed, and it has since transpired that the immediate actor was not human. How knowledge and intent map onto the operator of an autonomous agent is untested.

Section 3 raises a related question. It applies where a person knowingly does an unauthorised act in relation to a computer and either intends to impair its operation or is reckless as to whether the act will do so. Importantly, the section provides that “doing an act” includes “causing an act to be done”.15 That language may accommodate the use of an autonomous agent, but it does not remove the central difficulty: identifying the human conduct to which the required knowledge, intention or recklessness attaches when the agent selected and carried out the intrusive acts. Clearly much will turn on whether the human instructing the AI agent has malicious intent and whether they knew or intended the AI agents to engage in unauthorised attacks. The Computer Misuse Act does not expressly deal with the situation in which an AI agent perpetrates an attack without the human operator intending it to do so (or even being aware that it would act in this way). The recklessness mentioned in the Act is in respect of being reckless of the harm an act, intentionally taken against a computer system, may cause – it would not seem to apply where the human was not even directly aware that the act against a third party computer system would take place.

Claims for the resulting loss may present fewer conceptual difficulties. An AI agent is not a legal person, so any civil liability would have to lie with the people or organisations around it. Questions about the organisation that deployed the agent, the design of the exercise it was performing, and the safeguards that were in place or absent can be addressed through familiar principles of duty, breach and causation, applied to novel facts. The position however does remain untested in relation to vicarious liability (which may be one way of avoiding the issue of whether a human knew about the AI Agent's acts): if a human employee "goes rogue" and in the course of their employment does something unlawful, liability can be imputed to the employer regardless of the employer's knowledge. Whether that will also prove to be the case for an AI agent remains to be seen.

The developer's side: Reporting obligations under the AI Act

Incidents of this nature could also engage a different reporting question on the developer’s side. Under Article 55(1)(c) of the EU AI Act, providers of general-purpose AI models with systemic risk must keep track of, document and report, without undue delay, relevant information about serious incidents and possible corrective measures to the European AI Office and, as appropriate, national competent authorities.16

Whether an incident ultimately falls within the AI Act’s definition of a ‘serious incident’ will depend on its consequences, including facts that remain under investigation. What is distinctive is that the AI Act places an incident-reporting obligation on the provider of the model, rather than only on the organisation affected by the incident.

The Commission's enforcement powers in respect of general-purpose AI model providers apply from 2 August 2026, a timeline the recently agreed Digital Omnibus package expressly preserved.17 Incident readiness for AI developers is no longer only a security discipline; it is a regulatory compliance function.

The steps taken by OpenAI and Hugging Face also point to emerging good practice. Prompt public communication about the incident, responsible disclosure of the exploited zero-day to the relevant software vendor, and cooperation between the developer and the affected party are likely to become benchmarks against which future agent-driven incidents are judged.18

A practical wrinkle: When your own tools decline to help

One detail in Hugging Face's disclosure deserves wider attention. Making sense of the attack meant feeding large volumes of the intruder's actual commands and malicious code into an AI model for analysis. When Hugging Face first tried this using leading commercial AI services, the requests were blocked by those providers' safety guardrails, which have no way of telling an incident responder from an attacker. The analysis was ultimately run on an openly downloadable model hosted on Hugging Face's own servers, which had the additional benefit that none of the attacker's data, or the credentials it referenced, left Hugging Face's environment.19

The practical lesson Hugging Face draws is that incident response plans should provide for access to a capable, vetted model that can analyse malicious material without exposing sensitive data or credentials to a third-party service. For some organisations, that may mean having a model available on their own infrastructure. That choice has a data protection dimension: using an externally hosted model for forensic analysis may result in compromised personal data and credentials being disclosed to another provider, potentially in another jurisdiction. Data protection and other compliance issues in that scenario are questions best addressed in incident response planning, rather than in the middle of an incident.

It also illustrates a wider point: there is much focus at the moment on "nerfing" AI models to restrict their capabilities: this in practice is academic if similarly capable models are available on an open-source basis. Any sort of agreement to restrict certain capabilities or pause their development will only work if the entire industry, on an international basis, agrees to go along with it. There is currently no indication that this is likely to happen.

Practical points

For organisations deploying agentic AI, now is the time to test whether existing contracts, insurance and incident response arrangements are equipped for damage caused by an agent to a third party. That review should include what is permitted under the terms of any platforms with which the agent interacts, how responsibility is allocated if the agent exceeds its intended boundaries, and whether containment is being designed as a legal control rather than only an engineering one. Of course, the harness for the AI should also be restricted only to allow interaction with those intended platforms and not others.

For organisations on the receiving end of an incident, while the reporting playbook is unchanged (assume the usual clocks are running on notification), the pace of an automated incident is likely to be significantly faster than a human-perpetrated one. This will likely test containment strategies much more intensively than for a conventional attack; part of the reason in this example why Hugging Face needed itself to use AI to detect and analyse the incident. The legal and forensic response should be coordinated from the outset. Evidence of the agent’s activity will need to be preserved with particular care, since attribution to an identifiable operator may support recovery in ways unavailable against anonymous threat actors.

For those developing or testing capable models, the evaluation itself is a risk-bearing activity. Evaluation governance should therefore form part of the organisation’s legal risk framework, including who may authorise reduced safeguards, how containment is tested, what monitoring and escalation arrangements apply, and what evidence is retained. The record of what safeguards were in place, and why, is likely to be where any future dispute is fought (and where any regulatory investigation would focus) and defended.

Note: This post is based on the parties' published disclosures as at 23 July 2026. Both companies have said the investigation is continuing and that further detail will follow.

Footnotes

1 Hugging Face, "Security incident disclosure - July 2026", 16 July 2026: https://huggingface.co/blog/security-incident-july-2026 ("Hugging Face Disclosure")

2 ibid.

3 Hugging Face Disclosure (n 1), "What happened": the campaign was run by an autonomous agent framework appearing to be built on an agentic security-research harness, with the model used not then known.

4 OpenAI, "OpenAI and Hugging Face partner to address security incident during model evaluation", 21 July 2026: https://openai.com/index/hugging-face-model-evaluation-security-incident/ . ("OpenAI Disclosure"). OpenAI identifies the models involved as GPT-5.6 Sol and a more capable pre-release model, both with reduced cyber refusals for evaluation purposes, and characterises the incident as unprecedented, involving state-of-the-art cyber capabilities. Its findings are expressly stated to be preliminary.

5 OpenAI Disclosure (n 4), "What happened during this incident". In OpenAI's terminology, the evaluation prompts models to pursue advanced exploitation using complex attack paths and is run without the production classifiers used to prevent models from pursuing high-risk cyber activity, in order to estimate maximal cyber capabilities.

6 OpenAI Disclosure (n 4), "What happened during this incident". In OpenAI's technical description, the benchmark environment's network access was constrained to installing packages through an internally hosted third-party proxy and cache for package registries; the models exploited a zero-day vulnerability in that software and then performed privilege escalation and lateral movement through OpenAI's research testing environment until reaching a node with internet access. OpenAI states that this zero-day vulnerability has been responsibly disclosed to the relevant vendor. Its account also refers to zero-day vulnerabilities exploited in gaining access to Hugging Face's servers, on which further detail is awaited.

7 Hugging Face Disclosure (n 1), "What happened". In Hugging Face's technical description, the attack exploited the data-processing pipeline. By using a malicious dataset, the attacker abused two code-execution paths in its dataset processing (a remote-code dataset loader and a template injection in a dataset configuration) to run code on a processing worker, after which the actor escalated to node-level access, harvested cloud and cluster credentials, and moved laterally into several internal clusters. Hugging Face reported no evidence of tampering with public, user-facing models, datasets or Spaces, and that its software supply chain was verified clean. Neither disclosure states in terms how the malicious dataset came to be introduced.

8 OpenAI Disclosure (n 4), "What happened during this incident".

9 Article 4(12) UK GDPR; Article 4(12) Regulation (EU) 2016/679.

10 Article 33(1) UK GDPR. On when a controller is "aware" of a breach, see EDPB Guidelines 9/2022 on personal data breach notification under GDPR.

11 Article 33(4) UK GDPR; see also Article 33(5) (documentation of all breaches, whether or not notified).

12 Article 23 Directive (EU) 2022/2555 (NIS2).

13 Hugging Face disclosure (n 1).

14 Section 1(1) Computer Misuse Act 1990.

15 Section 3(5)(a) Computer Misuse Act 1990.

16 Article 55(1)(c) Regulation (EU) 2024/1689.

17 Digital Omnibus on AI (COM(2025) 836; political agreement 7 May 2026), which deferred certain high-risk system obligations but did not alter the general-purpose AI model timeline.

18 OpenAI disclosure (n 3), "Actions we are taking now"; Hugging Face disclosure (n 1), "What we did" (root vulnerability closed, credentials rotated, external forensic specialists engaged, law enforcement notified).

19 Hugging Face disclosure (n 1), "The asymmetry problem". In Hugging Face's technical description, the analysis required submitting attack commands, exploit payloads and command-and-control artefacts, which frontier models behind commercial APIs declined to process; the forensic work was run instead on an open-weight model on Hugging Face's own infrastructure. Hugging Face notes that it has shared this feedback with the providers concerned and does not present it as an argument against safety measures on hosted models.

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