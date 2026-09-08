Tech 10 – Episode 14: Inside The Cyber War Room (Video)

The Tech 10 video series brings critical technology questions to the boardroom, examining how AI, cybersecurity, data foundations, and tech modernization are reshaping business strategy. In this episode, industry experts discuss the realities of cyber incident response, revealing the disconnect between executive expectations and operational recovery capabilities, and why true resilience requires more than just technological solutions.

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The Tech 10 video series explores the key questions driving technological change and innovation today.

Here, we bring the future of technology to the forefront of the boardroom agenda, homing in on the trending topics – from AI to tech modernization, cybersecurity, and privacy to data foundations.

To help business leaders build a competitive advantage, we share insights from industry experts, colleagues, clients, and real-world case studies to redefine how technology is being harnessed as a driver of growth, innovation, and resilience.

In this episode, Stan Awenlimobor and Lukas Weber sit down with Paul Caron, Global Managed Services Lead and Head of Cyber for the Americas at S-RM, to explore the realities of cyber incident response, the gaps between executive expectations and operational recovery, and why resilience depends on more than just technology.

You can also watch all episodes from our Tech 10 hub page.

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