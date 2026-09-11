FinTech Global FS Regulatory Round-up - w/e 4 September 2026

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) has published a letter from its Chair and Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, to G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors.

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.

Article Insights

Chris Ninan’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular: within Technology topic(s)

in United Kingdom

with readers working within the Law Firm industries Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular: within Cannabis & Hemp, Accounting and Audit and Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)

ICYMI

Global

FSB chair warns of risks from frontier AI and market vulnerabilities

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) has published a letter from its Chair and Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, to G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors. The letter warns that markets remain vulnerable to a potentially disorderly correction that could spread across borders, citing fragilities in sovereign debt markets, vulnerabilities in private credit and stretched asset valuations.

Frontier AI models are identified as a growing risk, with cyber risk described as the most immediate concern for the financial system. Mr Bailey calls on jurisdictions to take appropriate steps to support safe and responsible model release and deployment, and urges financial firms to ensure robust response and recovery capabilities and resilience among critical third-party technology providers. The FSB notes that it is considering what further steps it can take, within its mandate and expertise, to address these challenges. [1 Sep 2026] #AI #Cyber

UK

FCA: Quarterly consultation no. 53

The FCA has published its latest quarterly consultation paper (CP26/32) on proposed miscellaneous amendments to the Handbook. The proposals comprise, among others:

making deferral arrangements for the cryptoasset admission process on qualifying cryptoasset trading platforms (QCATPs) and related execution venue and execution policy requirements for UK-authorised dealers and arrangers; and

updating the definition of ‘firm’ in rule 1.10 of the Dispute Resolution: Complaints (DISP) sourcebook to capture all payment services and e-money firms for complaints data publication purposes.

Responses to CP26/32 are requested by 12 October 2026. [4 Sep 2026] #Crypto #DigitalAssets #Payments

FCA publishes outcomes report from mortgages and open finance policy sprint

The FCA has published an outcomes report from its mortgages and open finance policy sprint, which brought together approximately 80 stakeholders and experts from across the mortgage and open finance ecosystem. The report sets out the conditions that participants considered necessary for open finance to improve mortgage journeys in practice. Participants found that open finance could improve mortgage journeys where data is accepted as reliable evidence, provided there is common infrastructure, clear safeguards and broad ecosystem adoption, with success measured by consumer outcomes.

The report does not establish a final ecosystem design or represent confirmed FCA policy. The insights generated through the sprint will contribute to a forthcoming discussion paper on the key enablers for open finance. [3 Sep 2026] #OpenFinance

FCA multi-firm review: Frontier AI and cyber resilience

The FCA has published the findings of its multi-firm review into how frontier AI models may affect firms’ cyber resilience, governance and vulnerability management. The review follows a joint statement issued in May 2026 by the FCA, the Bank of England (BoE) and HM Treasury, which characterised frontier AI as representing a step-change in capability with significant implications for cybersecurity and operational resilience.

Key findings include: frontier AI is speeding up vulnerability discovery faster than firms can respond; organisational readiness is the main challenge; and effective governance, human oversight and strong foundational cyber-resilience practices remain essential. The FCA states that the publication does not create new rules, guidance or regulatory expectations, but is intended to help firms learn from others, apply the insights to their own AI adoption, and prepare for AI-enabled cyber threats. [2 Sep 2026] #AI #CyberResilience #Cybersecurity #OperationalResilience #Cyber

BoE article: Frontier AI – harness engineering

The BoE has published an article outlining the practical considerations involved in designing harnesses that can apply frontier AI capability to cyber defence in a controlled and usable way. A harness is the collection of tools, workflows, controls, data and operating environments that sit around a frontier AI model and shape how it is used. The BoE clarifies that the article does not introduce new supervisory expectations or policy, prescribe implementation models or provide guidance. [2 Sep 2026] #AI

Europe

ESMA: Data Day 2026

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has announced that it will host its Data Day 2026 conference on 24 November 2026 in Paris, under the theme 'Data in the Savings and Investment Union – from burden to opportunity'. The event will bring together over 200 industry participants, regulators and stakeholders to discuss supervisory reporting, regulatory disclosures and the role of data in EU capital markets integration. Sessions will cover simplification and burden reduction, financial transaction reporting, integrated fund reporting, the European Single Access Point (ESAP) and cryptoasset monitoring, with some sessions available via online streaming. [4 Sep 2026] #Crypto #DigitalAssets

Singapore

MAS consults on legislative amendments to implement stablecoin regulatory framework

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has published a consultation on proposed amendments to the Payment Services Act 2019 to implement its stablecoin regulatory framework in Singapore. The amendments specify the eligibility criteria for regulated stablecoin issuers and the safeguards required to maintain value stability and protect users. Responses to the consultation are requested by 16 October 2026. [1 Sep 2026] #Stablecoins #DigitalAssets

MAS commits S$220m to support next phase of fintech innovation

MAS has announced a S$220 million commitment over three years under the renewed Financial Sector Technology and Innovation Scheme to strengthen Singapore’s fintech ecosystem and accelerate innovation and technology adoption across the financial sector. The scheme will be implemented across six tracks spanning institutional innovation, AI adoption, infrastructure and platforms, and talent development. [31 Aug 2026] #AI

Thailand

SECT issues travel rule for digital assets

The Securities and Exchange Commission Thailand (SECT) has issued regulations on the establishment of risk management measures for the transfer and receipt of digital assets, known as the ‘travel rule’. The regulations require digital asset operators to: establish policies and operating procedures for managing risks related to the transfer and receipt of digital assets; collect and verify counterparty information; transmit originator and beneficiary details; and retain transaction records for at least five years. The rules will take effect from 27 February 2027. [2 Sep 2026] #DigitalAssets

SECT consults on intermediaries facilitating client investment in overseas digital asset derivatives

SECT has published a consultation on proposed amendments to the regulations on intermediaries’ facilitation of clients’ investment overseas to accommodate services relating to digital asset derivatives. Comments are requested by 30 September 2026. [31 Aug 2026] #DigitalAssets

India

IFSCA and Taiwan FSC execute fintech cooperation agreement

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has announced that it has entered into a fintech cooperation agreement with Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC). The agreement establishes a referral mechanism for innovator businesses seeking to operate in each other's market and facilitates sharing of information on financial innovation, emerging technologies and regulatory developments. It builds on the earlier general memorandum of understanding signed between the two authorities in December 2025. [31 Aug 2026] #Fintech

Taiwan

FSC and IFSCA conclude fintech cooperation agreement

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has announced that it signed a cooperation agreement on fintech with the Indian International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA). The agreement includes provisions concerning referral mechanisms, information sharing, confidentiality, and information use to promote exchanges and cooperation on fintech-related issues. [28 Aug 2026] #FinTech

US

SEC IAC to discuss AI and Regulation NMS

The SEC’s Investor Advisory Committee (IAC) will host a public meeting at the SEC Headquarters in Washington D.C. on Sept. 10 to discuss AI technologies in the public markets and the SEC’s Regulation National Market System (NMS) rules. The meeting will be webcast on the SEC’s website. [Sep 3, 2026] #AI

SEC announces agenda and panellists for roundtable on 24-hour trading

The SEC has announced the full agenda and panellists for its 24-hour trading roundtable on 17 September 2026. The event will feature three structured panels:

the first will consider exchange and broker-dealer readiness, overnight surveillance, closing price processes, clearance and settlement changes, and investor protection practices;

the second will explore operational resiliency in a 24-hour market, including systems readiness, Regulation SCI compliance, cybersecurity, and staffing models for overnight operations; and

the third will discuss expected impacts on liquidity and capital formation and the longer-term path toward 24x7 trading, including "Day 2" regulatory and market-structure considerations.

The roundtable will be open to the public and webcast live on the SEC's website; in-person attendees must register in advance. Participants include representatives from major exchanges, broker-dealers, asset managers, clearing houses, and market infrastructure providers. [Sep 1, 2026] #Cybersecurity

Treasury: G20 Chair's Statement to the second 2026 meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors

The G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors assembled in Asheville, North Carolina, on 31 August and 1 September 2026 for their second meeting of the year, under the US G20 Presidency.

The following areas were among those addressed in the Chair's Statement, which has been published by the Treasury:

Financial sector regulation: Ministers affirmed support for the Financial Stability Board’s (FSB’S) work (including the forthcoming consultation on principles to guide jurisdictional regulatory modernisation, the FSB's paper on Sound Practices for Responsible Adoption of AI, and the FSB's Thematic Peer Review on Public Sector Backstop Funding Mechanisms) and renewed support for the FSB's Key Attributes of Effective Resolution Regimes.

Digital assets: Ministers committed to advancing responsible and effective regulatory and supervisory frameworks that preserve financial stability and establish clear pathways for sound digital financial and digital assets innovation, and welcomed forthcoming FSB findings on cross-border implications of global stablecoin arrangements.

On anti-money laundering (AML) and countering the financing of terrorism (CFT), the G20 reaffirmed commitment to support Financial Action Task Force (FATF), called on countries to implement risk-based supervision, and expressed concern about the evolving threat from scam compounds and exploitation of AI by fraudsters. [Sep 1, 2026] #AI #DigitalAssets

Fed Chair Warsh's Jackson Hole keynote: New AI task force

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh delivered the keynote address at the 2026 Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium on 28 August 2026. During the speech , Mr Warsh introduced a new Fed task force on productivity and jobs to examine AI's macroeconomic implications. [Aug 28, 2026] #AI

NYS DFS and Division of Consumer Protection warn of surge in AI-driven investment scams

The New York Department of State's Division of Consumer Protection has issued a press release warning consumers of a significant surge in sophisticated AI-driven investment scams. According to data from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), over 140,000 consumers reported losing over $8 billion to investment scams in 2025; this is a 38% increase from 2024. The median reported loss was $10,560, making investment scams the costliest category of fraud tracked by the FTC for that year. The notice identifies a range of scam typologies, including relationship investment scams (sometimes called "pig butchering"), social media and celebrity impersonation using AI-generated deepfakes and cloned voices, fake cryptocurrency projects, precious metals scams, and investment recovery scams. [Aug 27, 2026] #AI #SocialMedia

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.