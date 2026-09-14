Insuring AI – Episode 1: Liability For AI Harms (Podcast)

We are delighted to launch our new podcast series, Insuring AI, which explores the broad range of questions that AI is throwing up for the insurance world.

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We are delighted to launch our new podcast series, Insuring AI, which explores the broad range of questions that AI is throwing up for the insurance world.

In this first episode, we discuss the legal statement on liability for AI harms published by the UK Jurisdiction Taskforce (UKJT) in July 2026 and its implications for insurance liability claims. The statement seeks to address in what circumstances, and on what legal bases, English law will impose liability for loss that results from the use of AI.

This episode is hosted by Greig Anderson, Partner in our Insurance & Professional Risks team, who is joined by Will Gibson, Senior Associate.

For a summary of the UKJT's final legal statement, visit our blog post:

UK Jurisdiction Taskforce publishes final legal statement on liability for AI harms | Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer | Global law firm

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