Technology Report 2026 – Ireland: Country Of Choice For Tech Investment

Ireland leads Europe as the top destination for data and technology investment, with 57% of respondents rating it highly suitable—surpassing Germany, the Netherlands, France, and the UK. The factors driving this competitive advantage have evolved significantly since 2021, with organisations now prioritising proximity to customers, ease of doing business, and tax incentives over regulatory considerations.

William Fry is a leading corporate law firm in Ireland, with over 350 legal and tax professionals and more than 500 staff. The firm's client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. The firm advices leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. It regularly acts on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes.

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We are delighted to share the third edition of the William Fry Technology Report.

57% of respondents to the William Fry Technology Report 2026 rate Ireland as highly suitable for data and technology investment, ahead of Germany at 41%, the Netherlands at 39%, France at 30%, and the United Kingdom at 30%.

The factors driving that result have shifted since our 2021 Technology Report: organisations now prioritise proximity to customers, ease of doing business, and tax rates and incentives, ahead of data-related regulatory considerations. Ireland’s position as the European base for 16 of the top 20 global technology companies, combined with a common law legal system, an English-language working environment, and a long-established tax framework, gives it an unusually strong platform from which to attract the next phase of investment.

Rachel Hayes, Partner in our Technology group, examines the data and what Ireland must do to sustain its competitive advantage.

Explore ‘Ireland: Country of Choice for Tech Investment’ below, or read our full report here.

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