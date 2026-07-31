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31 July 2026

Smart Wearables And The Growing Challenge To UK Privacy Law

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BCL Solicitors LLP

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Amelia Clegg
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As AI-powered smart glasses and wearable devices become increasingly discreet, they are raising significant questions about whether UK privacy and data protection laws can keep pace with rapidly evolving technology.

In a recent article for TechRadar, BCL's Senior Associate Amelia Clegg explores how wearable technology is blurring the lines between observation and participation, challenging established principles under the UK GDPR.

Drawing parallels with George Orwell's 1984, Amelia examines the legal implications of smart wearables across workplaces, public services and educational institutions, where the benefits of enhanced productivity and efficiency must be carefully balanced against individuals' privacy rights. She also considers the responsibilities placed on employers and public bodies, as well as the wider challenge for lawmakers as surveillance technology becomes increasingly invisible.

To read the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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