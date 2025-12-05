Tech 10 – Episode 9: Gartner IT Symposium: Reflections And Tech Trends For 2026 (Video)

The Tech 10 video series explores the key questions driving technological change and innovation today.

Here, we bring the future of technology to the forefront of the boardroom agenda, homing in on the trending topics – from AI to tech modernisation, cybersecurity and privacy to data foundations.

To help business leaders shape a competitive advantage, we share insights from industry experts, colleagues, clients, and real-world case studies to redefine how technology in its many forms is being harnessed as a driver of growth, innovation, and resilience.

In our ninth episode, the AlixPartners team reflect on the hottest topics of discussion at Gartner's recent IT Symposium in Barcelona, unpacking the latest thinking and sentiment on AI, the rise of agentic, and the persistent non-AI technology challenges that business leaders must respond to.

You can also watch all episodes from ourTech 10 hub page.

