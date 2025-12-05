ARTICLE
5 December 2025

Tech 10 – Episode 9: Gartner IT Symposium: Reflections And Tech Trends For 2026 (Video)

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore Firm Details
The Tech 10 video series explores the key questions driving technological change and innovation today.
United Kingdom Technology
Paul Kelly,Clive De Silva,Mike Pitts
+5 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
AlixPartners are most popular:
  • within Antitrust/Competition Law, Intellectual Property and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries

The Tech 10 video series explores the key questions driving technological change and innovation today.

Here, we bring the future of technology to the forefront of the boardroom agenda, homing in on the trending topics – from AI to tech modernisation, cybersecurity and privacy to data foundations.

To help business leaders shape a competitive advantage, we share insights from industry experts, colleagues, clients, and real-world case studies to redefine how technology in its many forms is being harnessed as a driver of growth, innovation, and resilience.

In our ninth episode, the AlixPartners team reflect on the hottest topics of discussion at Gartner's recent IT Symposium in Barcelona, unpacking the latest thinking and sentiment on AI, the rise of agentic, and the persistent non-AI technology challenges that business leaders must respond to.

You can also watch all episodes from ourTech 10 hub page.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Paul Kelly
Paul Kelly
Photo of Clive De Silva
Clive De Silva
Photo of Jochen Gottschalk
Jochen Gottschalk
Photo of Mike Pitts
Mike Pitts
Photo of Brian Kalms
Brian Kalms
Photo of Paul Fanning
Paul Fanning
Photo of Oli Freestone
Oli Freestone
Photo of Barney O'Kelly
Barney O'Kelly
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More