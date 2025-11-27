ARTICLE
27 November 2025

AI Threatens Consultants But They Won't Go The Way Of Blockbuster

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

In an op-ed for The Times, Co-CEOs David Garfield and Rob Horby address how AI will impact the consulting industry. Their view: AI will raise the bar for firms to clearly demonstrate their value, but it won't replace those that deliver real impact.
United Kingdom Technology
David Garfield and Rob Hornby
In an op-ed for The Times, Co-CEOs David Garfield and Rob Horby address how AI will impact the consulting industry. Their view: AI will raise the bar for firms to clearly demonstrate their value, but it won't replace those that deliver real impact. Read the full article to see why trust, not technology, will define the future of consulting and become the key differentiator in the AI era.

To view the full article please click here.

Authors
Photo of David Garfield
David Garfield
Photo of Rob Hornby
Rob Hornby
