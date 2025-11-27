AI Threatens Consultants But They Won't Go The Way Of Blockbuster

In an op-ed for The Times, Co-CEOs David Garfield and Rob Horby address how AI will impact the consulting industry. Their view: AI will raise the bar for firms to clearly demonstrate their value, but it won't replace those that deliver real impact. Read the full article to see why trust, not technology, will define the future of consulting and become the key differentiator in the AI era.

