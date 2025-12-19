UK Cryptoassets Regulation – Preparing For 2026

The UK government has laid the final regulations in parliament to bring core cryptoasset activities within the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA) perimeter. This will see the creation of new regulated activities for cryptoassets, such as operating a cryptoasset trading platform and issuing stablecoins, as well as admissions and disclosures, and market abuse regimes.

The rules will come into force from 2027, aiming to give firms legal clarity over the sector's regulatory position and to boost consumer confidence by making sure that consumers are robustly protected. The changes mean that firms will need to be regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the same way as other providers of financial products – including being subject to established transparency standards.

In October 2023, HM Treasury published detailed proposals for creating a UK financial services regulatory regime for cryptoassets, including stablecoins. On 21 November 2024, the government confirmed that it would proceed with introducing this regime, broadly in line with the previously published proposals. On 29 April 2025, the government published draft statutory provisions associated with the new regime, accompanied by an explanatory policy note.

The government has said that through the new regime it is helping to shape global standards for cryptoassets regulation. The regime is designed to support responsible innovation, ensure open and competitive markets, and promote the UK as a destination of choice for digital asset businesses. It also says that bringing cryptoassets firms into regulation will enhance transparency and oversight across the sector – making it easier to detect suspicious activity, enforce sanctions and hold firms to account where they fall short.

At the same time, the FCA has launched its own consultations on its UK crypto rules, which ends on 12 February 2026. It seeks views on:

Admissions and disclosures – Rules for listing cryptoassets and what firms must tell investors, so people have the facts before they invest.

Market abuse – Measures to stop insider trading and manipulation, so markets are fair.

Cryptoasset trading platforms – Standards for exchanges to keep trading safe and reliable.

Intermediaries – Requirements for brokers and other intermediaries, so they act responsibly.

Staking – Making sure the risks are clear when firms offer staking – a service that lets you lock up your crypto for a reward.

Lending and borrowing – Rules to protect both crypto lenders and borrowers.

Decentralised finance (DeFi) – DeFi lets people trade, lend and borrow using crypto without an intermediary. The FCA is asking if the same rules that apply in traditional finance should also apply here.

Prudential requirements – Financial safeguards for firms, so they can better manage risk.

Soon, the FCA will consult further on the Consumer Duty and other consumer protection matters for cryptoassets, including its approach to financial promotions. Following consideration of responses to all the consultations as part of the Crypto Roadmap, as well as other related consultations, it will set out its final rules and guidance in Policy Statements.

