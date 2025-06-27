Law Firm Fined £600 For Breach Of Russian Sanctions Licence Conditions

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (the "SRA") has fined Steptoe International LLP £600 and given the firm a "rebuke" for breaches of the UK's Russian sanctions.

The breaches are reported to have related to two clients, and involved non-compliance with the conditions of relevant licences granted by OFSI, which is a criminal offence. It is unclear whether this was a general licence or a specific licence.

The firm self-reported the breaches to the SRA, which accepted that the breaches were the result of "inadvertent human error".

The report makes no mention of any involvement by OFSI.