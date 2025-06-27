ARTICLE
27 June 2025

Law Firm Fined £600 For Breach Of Russian Sanctions Licence Conditions

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

United Kingdom International Law
Mark Handley
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (the "SRA") has fined Steptoe International LLP £600 and given the firm a "rebuke" for breaches of the UK's Russian sanctions.

The breaches are reported to have related to two clients, and involved non-compliance with the conditions of relevant licences granted by OFSI, which is a criminal offence. It is unclear whether this was a general licence or a specific licence.

The firm self-reported the breaches to the SRA, which accepted that the breaches were the result of "inadvertent human error".

The report makes no mention of any involvement by OFSI.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
