13 June 2025

Manufacturing Overview: Adapting To Tariffs And Increases To Inventory Levels And Revenue

Manufacturing businesses have seen higher revenues and increased inventory levels in Q1 2025. Additionally, uncertainties around tariffs emphasize the importance of manufacturers focusing on operational excellence.
United Kingdom International Law
Parmesh Bhaskaran,Steven Hilgendorf,Xing Zhou
+1 Authors
Check out our quarterly report below for more insights into these ongoing challenges and the opportunities available for manufacturers to successfully navigate these complex times.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

