UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of June 2, 2025

RUSSIA SANCTIONS

UK Government threatens actions against Roman Abramovich: On June 3, 2025, the UK Government threatened legal action against Roman Abramovich to ensure the £2.5bn from the sale of Chelsea Football Club is used exclusively for humanitarian aid in Ukraine, as the funds have been frozen due to a dispute over their allocation. While Abramovich wants the money to benefit all victims of the war, including Russians, following a question in parliament, Rachel Reeves and David Lammy issued a statement that the UK Government is determined to use the proceeds "reach humanitarian causes in Ukraine". (Written questions and answers - Written questions, answers and statements - UK Parliament; UK threatens to sue Abramovich over Chelsea sale - BBC News).

OTHER SANCTIONS

UK Government updates supplementary guidance relating to permitted travel for sanctioned individuals: On June 6, 2025, OFSI updated its guidance on permitted travel expenses for sanctions licence applications. The guidance describes OFSI's licensing policy as to when it may or may not license payment for travel concerning designated individuals. (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/financial-sanctions-licensing/ofsi-travel-licensing-guidance--2).

On June 5, 2025, the UK Government published a new webpage summarising whether to find UK sanctions guidance, including (i) introductory guidance; (ii) statutory guidance; (iii) guidance by industry sector; (iv) sanctions lists; and (v) how to report a breach. (UK sanctions - GOV.UK). OFSI publishes video guidance: On June 4, 2025, OFSI published video guidance in a new series: 'Financial Sanctions: The Basics.' The series provides high level guidance on the following topics: (i) Introduction to OFSI and Financial Sanctions; (ii) OFSI Guidance; (iii) the Consolidated List; (iv) Reporting information to OFSI; (v) General licences; (vi) Specific licences. (OFSI Video Guidance - GOV.UK).

