22 October 2025

JONES DAY TALKS®: Real Assets Roundup – Episode 5: European Energy Transition, Investment And Security (Podcast)

Complexities like the war in Ukraine and the push to net zero have created both challenges and investment opportunities in the European energy market. A changing dynamic has affected the long-term viability of this historically stable regulatory environment.
Brian L. Sedlak, Michelle T. Davies, Paul Jones
Complexities like the war in Ukraine and the push to net zero have created both challenges and investment opportunities in the European energy market. A changing dynamic has affected the long-term viability of this historically stable regulatory environment.

Host Brian Sedlak and his panel of Jones Day partners Michelle Davies, Paul Jones and Vica Irani discuss the future of energy transition in the United Kingdom in this fifth installment of the Real Assets Roundup.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

