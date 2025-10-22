JONES DAY TALKS®: Real Assets Roundup – Episode 5: European Energy Transition, Investment And Security (Podcast)

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
Complexities like the war in Ukraine and the push to net zero have created both challenges and investment opportunities in the European energy market. A changing dynamic has affected the long-term viability of this historically stable regulatory environment.
Host Brian Sedlak and his panel of Jones Day partners Michelle
Davies, Paul Jones and Vica Irani discuss the future of energy
transition in the United Kingdom in this fifth installment of the
Real Assets Roundup.