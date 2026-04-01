Re-Charging Your Core

High-voltage battery (HVB) remanufacturing is the next big profit pool across electrified mobility and energy storage lifecycles, yet many vehicle and industrial equipment makers and key suppliers lack a holistic battery remanufacturing strategy.

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Co-authored with Peter Trögel, Paul Kummer, and Florian Tauschek from Berylls.

High-voltage battery (HVB) remanufacturing is the next big profit pool across electrified mobility and energy storage lifecycles, yet many vehicle and industrial equipment makers and key suppliers lack a holistic battery remanufacturing strategy.

The opportunity is to build strategic control over battery flows, protect residual values and unlock lifecycle margins, while enabling circularity and ESG compliance. Early movers will shape standards, secure access to used battery modules, and lock in customer trust.

Strategies for HVB remanufacturing are inevitably complex, and require trade-offs and partnerships:

Companies need to decide where to play – battery pack, module, or cell – to identify their sweet spot for scale and economics.

– battery pack, module, or cell – to identify their sweet spot for scale and economics. Companies need to master the value chain , from core sourcing to recycling broken battery parts, leveraging data for predictive insights, and building an operating model that balances centralization for scale with decentralization for speed.

, from core sourcing to recycling broken battery parts, leveraging data for predictive insights, and building an operating model that balances centralization for scale with decentralization for speed. Companies need to align inhouse activities and external partnerships, clarifying who owns core inspection, exchange module certification, field service, and take back, and codify partner interfaces. This applies to OEMs, equipment manufacturers, dealers, fleet operators, and energy storage system (ESS) integrators.

Early movers in HVB remanufacturing can gain a competitive advantage in the long-term by:

Keeping customers in the OEM's network throughout the asset's lifecycle. Early movers can use remanufacturing to keep ageing vehicles, machines, and energy systems within the OEM service network. By offering cost effective, specification aligned module replacements, OEMs reduce customer leakage to independents in later life stages. This strengthens lifecycle revenue capture and brand loyalty across multiple ownership cycles. Smoothing the profit profile of EVs and ESS across market cycles. A strong remanufacturing capability helps OEMs manage demand fluctuations and cost pressure. In weaker markets, it provides affordable repair options that maintain customer uptime; in stronger cycles, it reduces warranty expense through certified remanufactured replacements. Over time, this leads to more stable margins and a smoother profit profile across cycles.

We believe that HVB remanufacturing is a key emerging value stream in the maturing electric vehicle and energy storage economy.

The window of opportunity is closing, and the time to act is now.

Read the report here.

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