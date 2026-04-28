Building Green: Plug-in Solar, Smart Meter Digitalisation, And Wind Initiatives In Construction

The UK's ambitions for sustainable energy are driving transformative changes across sectors, with the construction industry increasingly recognised as a pivotal player in shaping a greener, more interconnected future.

As part of its plan, the government has recently announced a number of developments and proposals –most of which have been further endorsed in further announcements to bring energy prices down – that will influence the construction industry. Here are some important ones to be aware of.

Rooftop and plug-in solar

The government has made significant progress to deliver the Future Homes and Buildings Standards, consulted on three years ago and consolidated in the Warm Homes Plan. From 2027, the Building Regulations etc. (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2026 will require that most new homes in England will come with solar panels and energy efficiency solutions fitted as standard.

The government has also said it wants make 'plug-in solar' available within months. These small panels, which are plugged into sockets and installed on balconies, can supply energy to cover some of a household's electricity needs, saving on energy costs. While current safety regulations do not allow the installation of these panels, in the Solar Roadmap published in June 2025, the government promised to enable their use. And the recent soaring energy prices due to the ongoing Middle East conflict have prompted the government to prioritise the introduction of these changes, so that plug-in solar will be available to consumers in shops soon.

Digitalisation and smart meters

The government also recently published the Energy digitalisation framework: a vision for a coordinated and connected energy system. This framework is about building a secure, interoperable and consumer-centred and trusted energy system that supports the UK's transition to clean power.

Smart meters are a key component and enabler of a digital energy system. The 2022 British Energy Security Strategy set the expectation to have new builds smart-ready with smart meters installed as standard. The updated voluntary 'Design and construct new builds to enable smart meter installations' guidance, published with the government's response to the Future Homes and Buildings Standards consultation, gives the construction industry advice on how best to design and construct new premises, so that they are suitable for smart meters to be installed and commissioned from the get-go. This applies to England, Scotland and Wales, and to both domestic and non-domestic buildings.

Small onshore wind turbines for schools, factories and farmers

The government also says that "farmers, factories and schools as well as public sector organisations could soon be able to install small onshore wind turbines in England without needing to apply for planning permission".

It is considering introducing a new permitted development right for small non-domestic premises to install a single wind turbine up to a maximum of 30 meters high, which will pave their way to electrification, decarbonisation and energy-cost reduction. You can find the full consultation on this here, which closes on 10 June.

Legal insights from the construction and energy sectors

Vicky McCombe, Partner in Womble Bond Dickinson's Construction & Engineering Team comments:

"Changes in energy policy inevitably shape the landscape for the construction industry. The latest government moves towards clean energy and enhanced energy security are very welcome, for the environmental benefits they bring and also for the new opportunities they create for our sector. Meeting these ambitions will demand a reliable supply of green technologies, and skilled and competent construction professionals to deliver these projects safely and efficiently. If this can be achieved, such a collective effort will generate positive ripple effects for the construction industry, consumers, businesses, the wider economy and, most importantly, for environment. As the government's policy and plans continue to evolve, it will be important for those in the sector to keep on top of further details and developments, particularly around implementation dates and technical requirements, to ensure they are prepared and to maximise the benefits of these changes.”

Anthony Alderman, Partner in the Energy and Natural Resources Team adds: