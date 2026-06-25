Investing In Industrial Decarbonisation: Carbon Capture And Storage And Low Carbon Hydrogen Production

Satisfying demand for dispatchable baseload power generation is a priority for governments. Even better if delivered via low carbon solutions. Hard-to-abate industries are also focusing on how to decarbonise their processes.

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Satisfying demand for dispatchable baseload power generation is a priority for governments. Even better if delivered via low carbon solutions. Hard-to-abate industries are also focusing on how to decarbonise their processes. These needs are furthering developments in energy infrastructure, in particular carbon capture and storage and hydrogen production.

In this article we consider the opportunities and challenges facing the development of these sectors, and the key investment drivers for attracting private capital to the space.

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Macfarlanes is a pre-eminent law firm advising a global client base across Private Capital, Private Wealth, M&A and Disputes.

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