NSIP Newsletter - May 2026 Issue

The May 2026 edition of HSF Kramer's NSIP newsletter is now available. This instalment of the newsletter ushers in our new approach to covering the most interesting and topical events...

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The May 2026 edition of HSF Kramer's NSIP newsletter is now available. This instalment of the newsletter ushers in our new approach to covering the most interesting and topical events within the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects ("NSIPs") world. Our long-form articles covering particular topics of interest will now be published individually on our Energy and Infrastructure Consenting Notes blog. The newsletter then summarises those articles and provide the usual general round-up of NSIP application updates and other items of interest since the last newsletter.

The May 2026 newsletter is available here and covers:

Waterfront Conference – Connecting Projects to the Grid 2026 Articles since the last newsletter A brief roundup of other interesting developments

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.