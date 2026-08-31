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31 August 2026

Managing An International Workforce 2026: Episode 01 – Should AI Stay Or Should AI Go? (Podcast)

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Lewis Silkin

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We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
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Artificial intelligence is transforming HR operations by enhancing efficiency, yet it simultaneously presents novel risks and compliance challenges that organizations must navigate. This expert panel discussion explores how AI is being deployed throughout the employee lifecycle, examining both its transformative potential and the legal and practical considerations employers face when implementing these technologies.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
David Regan and Joanna de Fonseka
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AI is increasingly being used across HR to drive efficiency, but it also introduces new risks and challenges. Our expert panel comprising Sam Howarth from Slalom, Marco Sideri from Toffoletto De Luca Tamajo e Socia, and David Regan and Joanna de Fonseka from Lewis Silkin, debated the increasingly prominent use of AI throughout the employee lifecycle.

This podcast forms part of a series captured live at our Managing an International Workforce conference 2026. Follow us on Spotify or Apple and keep an eye out for more podcasts coming soon from our Managing an International Workforce conference. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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David Regan
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Joanna de Fonseka
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