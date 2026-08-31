Managing An International Workforce 2026: Episode 01 – Should AI Stay Or Should AI Go? (Podcast)

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AI is increasingly being used across HR to drive efficiency, but it also introduces new risks and challenges. Our expert panel comprising Sam Howarth from Slalom, Marco Sideri from Toffoletto De Luca Tamajo e Socia, and David Regan and Joanna de Fonseka from Lewis Silkin, debated the increasingly prominent use of AI throughout the employee lifecycle.
This podcast forms part of a series captured live at our Managing an International Workforce conference 2026. Follow us on Spotify or Apple and keep an eye out for more podcasts coming soon from our Managing an International Workforce conference.
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