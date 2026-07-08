People Focus: Natalie Abbott – Employment Law

In our latest People Focus, we speak to Natalie Abbott, Partner and Head of Employment Law based at our Nottingham office. From her unconventional route into law to what motivates her day-to-day, Natalie gives us a glimpse into both her career and life beyond the office.

Could you tell us about your academic and career journey?

N: Having grown up in rural Norfolk, I headed for the bright lights of Nottingham at 18 to pursue a 4-year language degree. As part of my studies, I had the opportunity to live and work in Pau in France and Freiburg-im-Breisgau in Germany.

After graduating, I took a slightly unconventional step and worked as a ski rep in Val Thorens before finally deciding to pursue a career in law. I went on to complete a Graduate Diploma in Law, followed by the LPC at Nottingham Law School, and then a two-year training contract.

It may not have been the most traditional route, but it ultimately led me to where I am today.

Why did you choose Employment Law?

N: My language degree may be a clue, but I love nothing better than to talk to people and find out more about them. That’s a big part of what drew me to Employment Law, no two days are ever the same.

Everyone has a different story to tell, and the law is constantly evolving, which keeps things interesting. But at the heart of it, I’m driven by the belief that everyone deserves to feel safe, respected and supported at work. Working with like-minded employers and standing up for those individuals who need support is incredibly rewarding.

Has your language degree helped you at all in your career?

N: Whilst there are limited opportunities to speak French or German day to day (which are both admittedly rusty after 20 plus years), the skills it taught me have proven to be invaluable. Learning a language requires an ability to communicate, listen, and look at things from another’s point of view. I like to think these skills make me a better lawyer and colleague.

Is there a standout moment in your career so far?

N: Becoming a Partner at Rothera Bray is definitely a highlight. Working at a firm which allows me to have a work-life balance as I juggle a young family alongside a rewarding career has been incredible. Our USP is the value we place on our people and sets us apart; the opportunities I have had here are evidence of that.

Has there been a particular case which you are most proud of or has been the most complex to deal with?

N: I can’t think of one case in particular. For me, the reward isn’t in how high-profile, valuable or complex the case is, but in seeing first-hand the difference my team makes to people’s lives and businesses every day. Many of us spend a lot of our time at work and our experience there can impact all areas of life. Just knowing I’ve made things a little bit better for someone is all the job satisfaction I need.

Are there any other things that you do outside of you usual day job?

N: Having two primary school kids means I am also a full-time taxi driver and referee. Between that, I go to the gym and walk my (extremely handsome and The Best Boy) labrador Eddie*. I am on the go from the minute I wake up until I collapse at 9pm.

*Edit – title revoked – he ate my shoe while I was answering this question.

What advice would you give your younger self?

N: Don’t worry about what other people think; the only thing stopping you from achieving what you set out to is you. For example, I clinched the job as a ski rep despite never having skied (sorry to any guests who suffered having me as their guide!).

Would you like to tell us one thing about you that people might not know?

N: I’ll keep that for another day!