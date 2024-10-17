Celebrating Black History Month

What is Black History Month?

Black History Month (BHM) was first celebrated in the UK in 1987, prompted by the work of Ghanaian activist Akyaaba Addai-Sebo. The aim was to promote knowledge of Black history and culture, countering the often-Eurocentric narratives that dominate Western education systems. Each year, communities across the country engage in various activities—workshops, exhibitions, lectures, and performances—that highlight the rich tapestry of Black history in the UK.

Participating in BHM at schools and universities allows students to reflect on their roles within a diverse society and embrace the richness of different cultures and perspectives. This engagement is essential for challenging stereotypes and combating systemic racism.

Learning about Black history encourages conversations around identity, social justice, and the ongoing effects of past injustices, empowering people to think critically about contemporary issues and their roots in history. The ongoing debates this year surrounding the legacy of colonialism and its impact on contemporary society have been particularly resonant, focusing on how educational institutions and local governments can address the past injustices while promoting inclusivity in their curriculums and policies.

Discussing BHM in these forums enables us to also celebrate achievements in the Black community. This year has seen a surge in recognition for Black talent in the arts, sports, and politics. Figures like Stormzy, who recently announced a scholarship initiative for Black students, and the growing representation of Black actors in mainstream media highlight the strides being made. Similarly, events such as the UK Black History Month Awards acknowledge individuals who have made significant contributions to society. These celebrations not only honour past achievements but also inspire future generations to pursue their passions and advocate for change.

How to Celebrate Black History Month

Consider celebrating BHM differently this month in the following ways:

Attend (or host) lectures, panel discussions, and workshops that focus on Black history, culture, and contemporary issues, either at university or in a local forum. While celebrating BHM, it is crucial to maintain respectful discussions that honour diverse viewpoints, creating a safe space for meaningful dialogue.

See what events may be hosted locally that celebrate Black culture through music, dance, art, and food. This could include performances, art exhibitions, or film screenings that highlight influential Black figures and stories.

Engage in community service projects that support local Black communities by partnering with local organisations can create meaningful connections and foster a sense of solidarity.

Support Black-owned businesses by organising outings to local Black-owned businesses or create initiatives to promote their services on campus and your local community.

BHM reminds us that Black history is British history. BHM in the UK serves as both a celebration of the past and a call to action for the future. Addressing systemic issues requires commitment, not just from individuals but from institutions and policymakers as well. As we honour the rich history and culture of Black communities, we must also strive for a society where equity and representation are not just ideals, but realities.

