ARTICLE
7 February 2025

Consumer Products Corner - Consumer Pulse: Strong 2024 Growth, But Will The New Administration Change The Mood?

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore Firm Details
The holiday season brought another consistent quarter of growth in retail and e-commerce sales, fueled by higher revolving consumer credit and rising consumer incomes.
United Kingdom Consumer Protection
Randy Burt,Brett Meyer, and Ben Roers
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

1578892a.jpg

The holiday season brought another consistent quarter of growth in retail and e-commerce sales, fueled by higher revolving consumer credit and rising consumer incomes. A resurgence in consumer confidence and potential stabilization in the housing market have also driven increased spending on home furnishings. However, the rise in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) could yet dampen discretionary spending, as we move into a new administration where tariff overhauls may be poised to reshape the consumer landscape.

Strong retail sales to close 2024

1578892g.jpg

Consumer sentiment picks back up

1578892c.jpg

Debt holds steady while income continually grows

1578892d.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Randy Burt
Randy Burt
Photo of Brett Meyer
Brett Meyer
Photo of Ben Roers
Ben Roers
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More