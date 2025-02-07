Consumer Products Corner - Consumer Pulse: Strong 2024 Growth, But Will The New Administration Change The Mood?

The holiday season brought another consistent quarter of growth in retail and e-commerce sales, fueled by higher revolving consumer credit and rising consumer incomes. A resurgence in consumer confidence and potential stabilization in the housing market have also driven increased spending on home furnishings. However, the rise in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) could yet dampen discretionary spending, as we move into a new administration where tariff overhauls may be poised to reshape the consumer landscape.

Strong retail sales to close 2024

Consumer sentiment picks back up

Debt holds steady while income continually grows

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.