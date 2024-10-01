Turkey's strategic location, bridging Europe and Asia, makes it an attractive destination for foreign and local entrepreneurs looking to establish businesses. Registering a company in Turkey is streamlined through the Company Registration Office, which operates under the guidance of the Turkish Commercial Code.

The Turkish Commercial Code (Law No. 6102) governs the formation, management, and dissolution of companies in Turkey. Key aspects of the code include:

Corporate Governance : Clear guidelines for company structure and shareholder rights.

: Clear guidelines for company structure and shareholder rights. Financial Auditing : Obligations for companies to maintain transparent accounting and reporting.

: Obligations for companies to maintain transparent accounting and reporting. Shareholder Rights : Protections for minority shareholders and regulations for share transfers.

: Protections for minority shareholders and regulations for share transfers. Company Mergers and Dissolution: Rules for winding up or merging companies.

Familiarity with the Turkish Commercial Code is essential for businesses to ensure legal compliance and protect their interests.

This guide provides an in-depth understanding of the process, requirements, and the roles of various institutions involved.

Overview of the Turkey Company Registration Office

The Company Registration Office is responsible for overseeing the incorporation and legal registration of businesses in Turkey. Managed by Ticaret Sicili Müdürlüğü (Trade Registry Office), it functions under the governance of the Ministry of Customs and Trade. The office ensures compliance with Turkish Commercial Code (Law No. 6102) and handles essential procedures such as:

Registering the legal entity

Updating any changes in corporate structure or details

Liquidation the legal entity

Publishing in the Trade Registry Gazette

Verifying corporate documents

Registering a Legal Entity by the Company Registration Office in Turkey

One of the first steps to starting a business in Turkey is registering a legal entity through the Company Registration Office. This process is governed by the Turkish Commercial Code and ensures that businesses are compliant with national regulations, enabling them to operate legally.

Why Register a Legal Entity in Turkey?

Access to the Turkish Market : Registering a legal entity allows businesses to legally operate, access local markets, and participate in Turkey's thriving economy.

: Registering a legal entity allows businesses to legally operate, access local markets, and participate in Turkey's thriving economy. Tax Benefits : Registered companies enjoy tax benefits, including corporate tax deductions and the ability to register for VAT (Value Added Tax) .

: Registered companies enjoy tax benefits, including corporate tax deductions and the ability to register for . Legal Protection: Incorporation ensures your business is protected under Turkish law, giving credibility and ensuring compliance with local regulations.

Step-by-Step Process of Registering a Legal Entity in Turkey

1- Choose the Type of Legal Entity

The first step in registering a legal entity in Turkey is selecting the appropriate business structure. Each type has its own requirements, benefits, and limitations:

Joint Stock Company (JSC – Anonim Şirket) Suitable for larger ventures Minimum capital: 250,000 TRL Owned by shareholders (min 1 – max ∞) Managed by a Board of Directors Limited liability for shareholders

Limited Liability Company (LLC – Limited Şirket) Commonly chosen by small and medium-sized enterprises Minimum capital: 50,000 TL Owned by shareholders (min 1 – max 50) Limited liability for shareholders

Collective Company (Kollektif Şirket) Formed by two or more individuals Partners have unlimited liability for company debts

Commandite Company (Komandit Şirket) Has both limited and unlimited partners Suitable for smaller partnerships

Branch Office and Liaison Office For foreign companies looking to expand without full incorporation

and

2- Draft the Articles of Association through MERSIS System

The Articles of Association (AoA) are a critical document that outlines the structure, purpose, and internal rules of your business. This must include:

Company name and address

Shareholder information

Scope of business activities

Capital structure and share allocation

Appointment of directors and managers

The AoA must comply with the Turkish Commercial Code, in some case it should be notarized before submission.

3- Apply to the Trade Registry Office

The next step involves applying to the Trade Registry Office (Ticaret Sicil Müdürlüğü), which is responsible for processing company registration applications. The required documents include:

Articles of Association

Capital Deposit Letter from the bank for JSC

from the bank for JSC Proof of Address (lease agreement or ownership proof)

(lease agreement or ownership proof) Shareholder Identification (passport or Turkish ID)

(passport or Turkish ID) Signature Declarations of company directors and authorized signatories

of company directors and authorized signatories Taxpayer Identification Numbers (especially for foreign shareholders)

(especially for foreign shareholders) Board of Directors' Resolution (if applicable)

The application process is now streamlined through MERSIS, the online Central Trade Registry System, making it easier to submit documents and track the application.

4- Deposit Initial Capital

If you choose the JSC type of company, the initial capital which is part of the capital of company, must be deposited in a bank. The initial capital of the company is 1/4 of the total capital. This capital ensures the financial sustainability of the company and is a basic requirement for registration. After the deposit, the bank issues a letter confirming the receipt, which will be requested by the registry office.

5- Publication in the Turkish Trade Registry Gazette

Once approved, the company's details are published in the Turkish Trade Registry Gazette. This step officially registers the legal entity and ensures the public can verify the company's legal status.

Timeframe and Costs for Company Registration in Turkey

Timeframe : Registering a company in Turkey typically takes between 5-10 working days, provided all documents are in order.

: Registering a company in Turkey typically takes between 5-10 working days, provided all documents are in order. Costs : The total costs include: Notary fees for the Articles of Association and other documents. Trade Registry Office fees for processing the application. Publication fees for the Turkish Trade Registry Gazette. Legal fees (optional, if using legal consultancy services).

: The total costs include:

Updating Changes in Corporate Structure or Details

As businesses grow and evolve, it is crucial to keep corporate records up to date, especially in a regulated business environment like Turkey. Whether you are updating the board of directors, changing the company's address, modifying its capital structure, or making other significant changes, it is mandatory to notify the Company Registration Office. Failure to report these updates can lead to legal complications and penalties.

Why Updating Corporate Changes is Essential

Legal Compliance: Under the Turkish Commercial Code (TCC), companies must keep their registration details current. This ensures that both the public and authorities can access accurate company data. Transparency: Keeping records updated promotes transparency with shareholders, clients, suppliers, and government bodies. Avoid Penalties: Failing to update changes within the required timeframe may lead to fines or legal actions against the company.

What Corporate Changes Must Be Updated?

Here are the common corporate changes that must be registered with the Trade Registry Office (Ticaret Sicil Müdürlüğü) in Turkey:

1. Change in Company Address

If a company relocates its headquarters or establishes a new branch office, it must notify the Company Registration Office. This includes:

Moving within the same city or to a new city

Opening additional branches or closing existing ones

2. Changes in Board of Directors or Management

Updates to the company's leadership, such as the appointment or resignation of directors, managers, or auditors, must be registered. This includes:

Appointment or removal of board members

Changes in company managers or authorized signatories

3. Capital Increase or Decrease

Modifications to the company's share capital must be reported, including:

Capital Increase : Issuance of new shares or increasing the company's paid-in capital.

: Issuance of new shares or increasing the company's paid-in capital. Capital Decrease: Reducing the company's capital or buying back shares.

4. Change in Shareholder Structure

Any transfer of shares, new shareholder additions, or changes in ownership percentages should be updated in the Trade Registry. This ensures that the shareholder registry is always accurate.

5. Amendment of Articles of Association

If there are any changes to the Articles of Association (AoA), such as altering the company's scope of business or company name, these amendments must be submitted to the Trade Registry Office.

6. Merger, Acquisition, or Dissolution

When companies merge, acquire other businesses, or are dissolved, these changes must be registered. This also includes partial divisions or spinoffs.

7. Company Type Conversion

A company may wish to change its legal structure, for example, from a Limited Liability Company (LLC) to a Joint Stock Company (JSC). Such conversions require updating the Trade Registry.

Step-by-Step Process for Updating Corporate Changes

1. Draft the Necessary Resolutions or Documents

For any corporate change, a Board of Directors' resolution or a General Assembly meeting resolution (depending on the nature of the change) is required. This resolution should outline the decision and be signed by the relevant authorities within the company.

For example:

Address change requires a board decision.

requires a board decision. Changes in shareholders or capital structure need approval through the General Assembly.

Ensure that the documents are notarized and comply with Turkish legal standards.

2. Submit the Change via MERSIS

Turkey has digitized much of the corporate registration process through the MERSIS system (Central Trade Registry System). Businesses must submit their corporate updates online through MERSIS, where they can also track the status of their application.

Log into the MERSIS portal using the company's unique MERSIS number.

Submit the necessary documents, such as the notarized resolution, updated Articles of Association (if applicable), and any other supporting documentation.

MERSIS will automatically update the company's records and alert the relevant authorities, such as the Tax Office, Social Security Institution (SGK), and other regulatory bodies.

3. Submit Supporting Documentation to the Trade Registry Office

In addition to submitting updates via MERSIS, certain changes still require a physical submission of documents to the local Trade Registry Office. For example:

Change of Address : Proof of new address (such as a lease agreement) may be required.

: Proof of new address (such as a lease agreement) may be required. Capital Increase or Decrease : Bank statements verifying the capital transaction.

: Bank statements verifying the capital transaction. Changes in Board Members: Notarized identity documents and signed declarations from the new board members.

4. Publication in the Trade Registry Gazette

Once approved, the changes are published in the Turkish Trade Registry Gazette. This step officially records the changes made to the company and allows the public to verify the current status of the company.

5. Notify Relevant Authorities

Depending on the type of change, other government bodies may need to be informed. For instance:

Tax Office : Any changes in the company address, capital, or shareholder structure must be reported to the Local Tax Office to update the company's tax records.

: Any changes in the company address, capital, or shareholder structure must be reported to the to update the company's tax records. Social Security Institution (SGK) : If there are changes to the company's workforce or management structure, the SGK must be notified to adjust social security contributions.

: If there are changes to the company's workforce or management structure, the SGK must be notified to adjust social security contributions. Banks and Financial Institutions: Ensure that changes in the company's authorized signatories, shareholders, or capital are reflected in banking records.

Timeframe and Costs for Updating Corporate Changes

The timeframe for updating corporate records varies depending on the complexity of the change and the accuracy of the submitted documents. However, the typical processing time is between 5 to 10 working days.

Costs Involved:

Notary Fees: For notarizing resolutions, updated Articles of Association, and identity documents. Trade Registry Fees: These depend on the type of change being registered. The Trade Registry Office typically charges a fee for processing and publication in the Trade Registry Gazette. Publication Fees: Fees associated with publishing changes in the Turkish Trade Registry Gazette.

Liquidation the Legal Entity in Turkey

Legal Entity liquidation in Turkey is a structured process governed by the Turkish Commercial Code (Law No. 6102). It involves formally dissolving an entity, settling debts, and distributing remaining assets among shareholders. Liquidation may be initiated voluntarily by the entities 's shareholders or mandatorily by court order, typically due to insolvency.

Key Steps in Legal Entity Liquidation:

Shareholder Decision: The liquidation process begins with a General Assembly resolution passed by shareholders. The decision must be notarized and registered with the Trade Registry Office. Appointment of Liquidator: A liquidator, often an CPA or legal enetity director, is appointed to oversee the process. Their role includes asset liquidation, debt settlement, and managing remaining liabilities. Notifying Creditors: Creditors are informed, and claims are settled using the legal entities's assets. If assets are insufficient, the company may face bankruptcy proceedings. Dissolution and Distribution: Once debts are paid, any remaining assets are distributed to shareholders. The liquidator submits final reports to the Trade Registry Office. Deletion from the Trade Registry: The liquidation is finalized by removing the legal entity from the Turkish Trade Registry, officially marking its dissolution.

Timeline & Costs:

Timeline : The process typically takes 4-6 months , depending on the complexity of the legal entitiy's assets and liabilities.

: The process typically takes , depending on the complexity of the legal entitiy's assets and liabilities. Costs: Include liquidator fees, legal fees, and administrative costs at the Trade Registry Office.

Liquidation is a formal, legally-binding process designed to protect the rights of creditors and shareholders, ensuring the orderly dissolution of the business.

Publication in the Trade Registry Gazette

Once the Trade Registry Office has approved the establishment, liquidation and changes in the company's structure, this registration or liquidation process or change must be published in the Turkish Trade Registry Gazette.

This public announcement confirms that this registration, liquidation or change is official and ensures transparency for stakeholders, creditors and the general public.

The publication process is usually carried out by the Trade Registry Office after all documents have been approved.



The publication serves as an official update on the company's registration, liquidation and details.

Verifying Corporate Documents by Registration Office in Turkey

Verifying corporate documents through the Company Registration Office in Turkey is a crucial step for ensuring that a company's records are legally accurate and valid. This process is typically done through the Trade Registry Office (Ticaret Sicil Müdürlüğü), which manages and maintains official records of companies registered in Turkey.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to verify corporate documents in Turkey:

1. Access the MERSIS System

The MERSIS (Central Trade Registry System) is the digital platform used for managing company registrations and document verification in Turkey. Through MERSIS, you can access updated and legally recognized corporate data.

How to Use MERSIS for Verification:

Visit the MERSIS website: https://mersis.gtb.gov.tr

website: https://mersis.gtb.gov.tr Input the company's MERSIS Number (a unique ID assigned to every registered company).

(a unique ID assigned to every registered company). Once logged in, you can view a variety of corporate details, such as registration status, board members, shareholders, and capital structure.

MERSIS is the primary tool for real-time verification of corporate documents, including updates in company structure and legal filings.

2. Request Documents from the Trade Registry Office

If you need official, notarized copies of corporate documents, you can request these directly from the local Trade Registry Office where the company is registered.

Steps to Request Verification:

Visit the Trade Registry Office of the city where the company is registered.

Provide the company's Trade Registry Number or MERSIS Number .

or . Request the specific documents you need to verify, such as: Articles of Association Board of Directors Resolutions Shareholder Lists Annual Reports



The Trade Registry Office will provide certified copies of these documents for legal or business purposes.

3. Verify Corporate Documents through the Turkish Trade Registry Gazette

Once a company registers any change in its corporate structure or legal details, these changes are published in the Turkish Trade Registry Gazette. You can verify a company's most recent updates by reviewing its publication records.

Steps for Verification:

Visit the Turkish Trade Registry Gazette website: https://www.ticaretsicil.gov.tr

website: https://www.ticaretsicil.gov.tr Search for the company by its Trade Registry Number or company name.

or company name. Review published documents, such as changes in company address, capital, or board members.

The Trade Registry Gazette serves as a public record of all major corporate changes.

4. Notarized Verification for International Use

If you need to verify corporate documents for use outside of Turkey, you may need to have the documents notarized and apostilled.

Steps for International Verification:

Request notarized corporate documents from the Trade Registry Office .

. Take the notarized documents to a notary public for certification.

for certification. If required for international use, you can apply for an Apostille through the Governor's Office (Valilik) in the city where the company is registered.

5. Engaging Legal Assistance for Complex Verifications

In cases where the verification of corporate documents involves complex legal requirements or international transactions, engaging a legal professional or corporate services provider suc as an Accountant or a CPA can help streamline the process.

