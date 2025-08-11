Amendments To The Decision On The Determination Of Companies Subject To Independent Audit

The Presidential Decree No. 9774, published in the Official Gazette dated May 1, 2025 and numbered 32887, introduced significant changes to the Decision on the Determination of Companies Subject to Independent Audit dated November 29, 2022 and numbered 6434 (the "Decision"). Pursuant to this amendment, the financial thresholds for determining the independent audit obligation of companies have been redefined.

1. New Thresholds for Companies Listed in Annex (II) of the Decision:

Companies listed in Annex (II) that exceed at least two of the following thresholds for two consecutive fiscal years shall be subject to independent audit:

Criterion Previous Threshold New Threshold Total Assets TRY 60 million TRY 120 million Annual Net Sales Revenue TRY 80 million TRY 150 million Number of Employees 100 100

2. New Thresholds for Companies Other Than Those Specified in Subparagraphs (1) and (2) of Article 3 of the Decision:

Companies falling within this scope (i.e., companies that are generally subject to independent audit) that exceed at least two of the following thresholds for two consecutive fiscal years shall be subject to independent audit:

Criterion Previous Threshold New Threshold Total Assets TRY 150 million TRY 300 million Annual Net Sales Revenue TRY 300 million TRY 600 million Number of Employees 150 150

3. Effective Date

The aforementioned amendments entered into force on their publication date and shall apply for the purpose of determining whether companies are subject to audit for fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.