The Era Of #ZeroClickInternet

#ZeroClickInternet refers to a shift where users access the information they seek directly through AI-synthesized answers within the search engine's interface, without needing to click through to the original content creator's website.

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#ZeroClickInternet refers to a shift where users access the information they seek directly through AI-synthesized answers within the search engine's interface, without needing to click through to the original content creator's website.

Recently, Google launched its AI Overviews feature various countries, further accelerating this "zero-click" trend.

While these results might seem helpful to us as users in the short term, this shift will likely pull us toward a negative outcome regarding content quality, journalism, and pluralism in the long run. Here’s why:

Systemic Transformation In the traditional model, search engines functioned as a "gateway" directing users to various editorial sources. However, systems like Google AI Overviews synthesize information directly within the platform, offering a final "destination" instead. This prevents the original content from ever being visited.

Declining Clicks, Vanishing Revenue As some bloggers in various countries have recently protested, click-through rates (CTR) are dropping significantly due to AI summaries. Publishers facing lower traffic lose their primary source of income and can no longer sustain their platforms. The result: investigative research and journalism are slowly dying.

Drying Up the Source of Content The decline of publishers leads us to a second problem and a paradox: independent, high-quality publishing is disappearing. As it vanishes, the very sources that feed AI are drying up. It is a situation where AI is essentially "dumbing itself down." As humanity, we may be intellectually slowing ourselves down.

Monovocality (Single-Voice Narrative) Another major issue is that AI summaries merge different perspectives into a single narrative. Especially in terms of pluralistic democracy, "diverse" voices become unheard due to these syntheses. This is how pluralism dies.

From SEO to GEO: Content Self-Censorship Just as SEO processes flooded the internet with low-quality "clickbait," GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) is now erasing original content. Creators are no longer shaping content to inform, but rather to ensure they are included in AI summaries. This is effectively a form of self-censorship.

Consequently, the Zero Click issue is not merely a copyright problem. Rather, we are facing a structural shift in how the internet functions.

Just as we debated #NetNeutrality a decade ago, it seems we will be discussing Zero Click Internet for years to come.

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