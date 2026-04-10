ARTICLE
10 April 2026

The Deadlines For Crypto Asset Service Providers’ Obligations To Execute Custody Agreements And Obtain An Authorization Certificate Have Been Extended

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LBF Partners

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Pursuant to the Capital Markets Board’s (the “Board”) Resolution dated 26 March 2026 and numbered 18/617 (the “Resolution”), it was resolved to extend certain deadlines applicable to crypto asset service providers.
Turkey Technology
Elif Çopur Çelebi,Burak Çelebi,Doğancan Ayebe
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Pursuant to the Capital Markets Board’s (the “Board”) Resolution dated 26 March 2026 and numbered 18/617 (the “Resolution”), it was resolved to extend certain deadlines applicable to crypto asset service providers. The full text of the Board bulletin regarding the Resolution is available here.

Within the scope of provisional Article 1 of Communiqué No. III-35/B.1 on the Establishment and Operating Principles of Crypto Asset Service Providers (the “Communiqué”), titled “Application period for operating license and compliance with the provisions of this Communiqué” the Board resolved that the deadlines granted for the following shall be determined upon the custodial institutions to be authorized by the Board commencing to provide crypto asset custody services to platforms on a widespread basis:

  • for platforms on which one or more of the following activities are carried out; crypto asset purchase and sale, initial sale or distribution, exchange, transfer, the custody required by such activities, and any other transactions that may be determined, to execute custody agreements with custodial institutions and submit such agreements to the Board as part of their operating license applications and
  • for crypto asset service providers included in the List of Operating Institutions to obtain an authorization certificate.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Elif Çopur Çelebi
Elif Çopur Çelebi
Photo of Burak Çelebi
Burak Çelebi
Photo of Furkan Bozdağ
Furkan Bozdağ
Photo of Doğancan Ayebe
Doğancan Ayebe
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