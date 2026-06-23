Begüm Yavuzdoğan Okumuş and Uğur Erkırlı have contributed to Startup Legal Playbook - Fourth Edition 2026, which is published by ITechLaw.

Gün + Partners is a full-service institutional law firm with a strategic international vision, providing transactional, advisory and dispute resolution services since 1986. The Firm is based in Istanbul, with working offices Ankara and Izmir. The Firm advises in life sciences, energy, construction & real estate, technology, media and telecoms, automotive, FMCG, chemicals and the defence industries.”

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Begüm Yavuzdoğan Okumuş and Uğur Erkırlı have contributed to Startup Legal Playbook - Fourth Edition 2026, which is published by ITechLaw.

Startup Legal Playbook: A Quick Reference Guide to International Market Entry for Startups (and Their Lawyers) provides startup founders and lawyers with a practical, quick-reference guide to key legal issues startups may face when entering foreign jurisdictions. The Fourth Edition was created to help readers triage important local considerations, better assess potential risks, and ask the right questions before expanding into new markets. Its contributors are ITechLaw lawyers from around the world who work with startups and understand the local legal realities in their jurisdictions. The Playbook is primarily organized by country, with each chapter following a consistent set of questions, and also includes broader overview sections covering topics such as the GDPR and the EU AI Act.

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First published by ITechLaw in May 13, 2026.

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